12616 Lakeshore Drive

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

2 bedroom

2 Full Baths

1st floor unit

Gated community

2 Parking spaces

Laundry in unit

Bright/ Open floorplan

Walk in closet in Master

Private Patio

Private gated complex in Awesome Lakeside community... steps away from Lindo Lake. This unit has been recently painted and has newer carpet. Photos coming soon! First floor unit with desirable open floor plan. 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walk in closet in master bedroom. Directly across street from lake and recreational area. Walking distance to local schools! Two assigned parking spaces. Lots of amenities, including pool, Jacuzzi and neat landscaped grounds.Close to school, bus, library, store, park & community center.

