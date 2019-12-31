All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

12616 Lakeshore Drive

12616 Lakeshore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12616 Lakeshore Drive, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
2 bedroom
2 Full Baths
1st floor unit
Gated community
2 Parking spaces
Laundry in unit
Bright/ Open floorplan
Walk in closet in Master
Private Patio
Call or text Rently with Elite Real Estate Services to schedule a showing today! 888-883-1193 with 1639394
Private gated complex in Awesome Lakeside community... steps away from Lindo Lake. This unit has been recently painted and has newer carpet. Photos coming soon! First floor unit with desirable open floor plan. 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, walk in closet in master bedroom. Directly across street from lake and recreational area. Walking distance to local schools! Two assigned parking spaces. Lots of amenities, including pool, Jacuzzi and neat landscaped grounds.Close to school, bus, library, store, park & community center.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12616 Lakeshore Drive have any available units?
12616 Lakeshore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
What amenities does 12616 Lakeshore Drive have?
Some of 12616 Lakeshore Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12616 Lakeshore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12616 Lakeshore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12616 Lakeshore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12616 Lakeshore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 12616 Lakeshore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12616 Lakeshore Drive offers parking.
Does 12616 Lakeshore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12616 Lakeshore Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12616 Lakeshore Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12616 Lakeshore Drive has a pool.
Does 12616 Lakeshore Drive have accessible units?
No, 12616 Lakeshore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12616 Lakeshore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12616 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12616 Lakeshore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12616 Lakeshore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

