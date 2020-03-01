12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12

Amenities

Large 2 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Lakeside. This large unit has new paint/ new carpet and is very clean. Rent is $1,495 per month, with 2nd month free(net rent of $1,370 per month). There is a $1,000 sercurity deposit. This apartment also includes 2 parking spots onsite and onsite laundry room. This is a very quiet building and pets are not accepted. For more info or to schedule a showing, please call the management company Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm at (858) 277-6173