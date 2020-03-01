All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated March 1 2020 at 1:27 PM

12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12

12356 Parkside St · No Longer Available
Location

12356 Parkside St, Lakeside, CA 92040
Lakeside

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 bed/ 1 bath apartment in Lakeside. This large unit has new paint/ new carpet and is very clean. Rent is $1,495 per month, with 2nd month free(net rent of $1,370 per month). There is a $1,000 sercurity deposit. This apartment also includes 2 parking spots onsite and onsite laundry room. This is a very quiet building and pets are not accepted. For more info or to schedule a showing, please call the management company Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 have any available units?
12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, CA.
Is 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 currently offering any rent specials?
12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 pet-friendly?
No, 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 offer parking?
Yes, 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 offers parking.
Does 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 have a pool?
No, 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 does not have a pool.
Does 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 have accessible units?
No, 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12356 Parkside Street Unit 12 - 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
