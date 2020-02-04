All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Last updated February 4 2020

69 Upper Lake Road

69 Upper Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

69 Upper Lake Road, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Gorgeous detached guest home in charming and private Old Sherwood, behind the gates of Lake Sherwood Country Club. Enjoy nature and the lake just outside your front door!Three bedrooms, three baths, a large living room apt for entertaining with a fireplace, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Wood floors throughout the house, and porches and patios in both front and back, with an additional stone fireplace on the back patio. There is a large, well manicured private lawn. Available 2-1-2020. Electricity, Water, Internet included in rent! Available as furnished also for $5000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Upper Lake Road have any available units?
69 Upper Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
What amenities does 69 Upper Lake Road have?
Some of 69 Upper Lake Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Upper Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
69 Upper Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Upper Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 69 Upper Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 69 Upper Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 69 Upper Lake Road offers parking.
Does 69 Upper Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 Upper Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Upper Lake Road have a pool?
No, 69 Upper Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 69 Upper Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 69 Upper Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Upper Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Upper Lake Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Upper Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Upper Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.
