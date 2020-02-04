69 Upper Lake Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Gorgeous detached guest home in charming and private Old Sherwood, behind the gates of Lake Sherwood Country Club. Enjoy nature and the lake just outside your front door!Three bedrooms, three baths, a large living room apt for entertaining with a fireplace, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and dining area. Wood floors throughout the house, and porches and patios in both front and back, with an additional stone fireplace on the back patio. There is a large, well manicured private lawn. Available 2-1-2020. Electricity, Water, Internet included in rent! Available as furnished also for $5000.