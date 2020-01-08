All apartments in Lake Sherwood
Find more places like 2407 SWANFIELD Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Sherwood, CA
/
2407 SWANFIELD Court
Last updated January 8 2020 at 10:08 AM

2407 SWANFIELD Court

2407 Swanfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Sherwood
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2407 Swanfield Court, Lake Sherwood, CA 91361
Lake Sherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the exclusive guard gates of Sherwood Country Club, this premier townhome is the ideal Southern California retreat. Attention to detail abounds with soaring ceilings, custom lighting, rich hardwood flooring, open layout & gorgeous interior finishes. Composed w/architectural integrity & refinement, this luxe home strikes the perfect balance between modern design & elegant living. The Kitchen is configured for today's chef, open to the Family Room & boasting high-end appliances, granite counters & barstool seating. The Master Suite offers two spacious closets, separate sitting room & balcony. The Master Bath is an oasis w/luxurious features including dual vanities, spa & shower, highlighted w/marble detailing throughout. The outdoor patio presents charming views of the garden, a pristine verdant canvas w/grand trees for added privacy. A membership to nearby Sherwood Country Club provides additional amenities such as golf, tennis, pool, spa, gym facilities & fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2407 SWANFIELD Court have any available units?
2407 SWANFIELD Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Sherwood, CA.
What amenities does 2407 SWANFIELD Court have?
Some of 2407 SWANFIELD Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2407 SWANFIELD Court currently offering any rent specials?
2407 SWANFIELD Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2407 SWANFIELD Court pet-friendly?
No, 2407 SWANFIELD Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Sherwood.
Does 2407 SWANFIELD Court offer parking?
Yes, 2407 SWANFIELD Court offers parking.
Does 2407 SWANFIELD Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2407 SWANFIELD Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2407 SWANFIELD Court have a pool?
Yes, 2407 SWANFIELD Court has a pool.
Does 2407 SWANFIELD Court have accessible units?
No, 2407 SWANFIELD Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2407 SWANFIELD Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2407 SWANFIELD Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2407 SWANFIELD Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2407 SWANFIELD Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Sherwood 2 BedroomsLake Sherwood Apartments with Balcony
Lake Sherwood Apartments with ParkingLake Sherwood Apartments with Pool
Lake Sherwood Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CAPalmdale, CA
Montecito, CAWest Carson, CAPort Hueneme, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons