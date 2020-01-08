2407 SWANFIELD Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located in the exclusive guard gates of Sherwood Country Club, this premier townhome is the ideal Southern California retreat. Attention to detail abounds with soaring ceilings, custom lighting, rich hardwood flooring, open layout & gorgeous interior finishes. Composed w/architectural integrity & refinement, this luxe home strikes the perfect balance between modern design & elegant living. The Kitchen is configured for today's chef, open to the Family Room & boasting high-end appliances, granite counters & barstool seating. The Master Suite offers two spacious closets, separate sitting room & balcony. The Master Bath is an oasis w/luxurious features including dual vanities, spa & shower, highlighted w/marble detailing throughout. The outdoor patio presents charming views of the garden, a pristine verdant canvas w/grand trees for added privacy. A membership to nearby Sherwood Country Club provides additional amenities such as golf, tennis, pool, spa, gym facilities & fine dining.