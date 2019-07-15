All apartments in Lake San Marcos
1720 la flora dr

1720 La Flora Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1720 La Flora Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 la flora dr have any available units?
1720 la flora dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
Is 1720 la flora dr currently offering any rent specials?
1720 la flora dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 la flora dr pet-friendly?
No, 1720 la flora dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1720 la flora dr offer parking?
Yes, 1720 la flora dr offers parking.
Does 1720 la flora dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 la flora dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 la flora dr have a pool?
No, 1720 la flora dr does not have a pool.
Does 1720 la flora dr have accessible units?
No, 1720 la flora dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 la flora dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1720 la flora dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 la flora dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 la flora dr does not have units with air conditioning.
