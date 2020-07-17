1616 Circa Del Lago #C305

Amenities

patio / balcony carport recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport concierge gym parking pool hot tub

55+ Community-Luxury Retirement! 1BR 1BA Updated Condo. Full Services/Amenities Available. - This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos is an independent living, active adult community. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refrigerator, a lovely covered balcony, fireplace and covered parking. Amazing services and amenities available including housekeeping, scheduled transportation, gourmet meals, onsite classes, activities and services, covered carport, and so much more!

$2800 for one person occupancy. $3400 for two person occupancy. Sorry, no pets. Note, this condo is not furnished.

Home owner will serve as manager for this property. Palomar Property Services will be providing the tenant placement service. Sorry, no pets.



For more information contact John Vogel CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water and trash. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help get you pre-qualified!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5125378)