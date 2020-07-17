All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Find more places like 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake San Marcos, CA
/
1616 Circa Del Lago #C305
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1616 Circa Del Lago #C305

1616 Circa Del Lago · (760) 670-4957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake San Marcos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1616 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
concierge
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
55+ Community-Luxury Retirement! 1BR 1BA Updated Condo. Full Services/Amenities Available. - This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos is an independent living, active adult community. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refrigerator, a lovely covered balcony, fireplace and covered parking. Amazing services and amenities available including housekeeping, scheduled transportation, gourmet meals, onsite classes, activities and services, covered carport, and so much more!
$2800 for one person occupancy. $3400 for two person occupancy. Sorry, no pets. Note, this condo is not furnished.
Home owner will serve as manager for this property. Palomar Property Services will be providing the tenant placement service. Sorry, no pets.

For more information contact John Vogel CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays SDGE. Owner pays water and trash. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help get you pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5125378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 have any available units?
1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 have?
Some of 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 currently offering any rent specials?
1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 pet-friendly?
No, 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 offer parking?
Yes, 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 offers parking.
Does 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 have a pool?
Yes, 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 has a pool.
Does 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 have accessible units?
No, 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1616 Circa Del Lago #C305?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake San Marcos 1 BedroomsLake San Marcos 2 Bedrooms
Lake San Marcos Apartments with BalconiesLake San Marcos Apartments with Parking
Lake San Marcos Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAEscondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CALakeside, CA
Valle Vista, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CACoto de Caza, CALaguna Woods, CASan Jacinto, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CALakeland Village, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-San Diego
Concordia University-IrvineIrvine Valley College
Saddleback College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity