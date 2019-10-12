1447 La Habra Drive

Amenities

Kathy Curtis La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. 760-504-5500. #00677253 Nothing was spared in this recently remodeled home that sits ON THE LAKE. Very up-to-date and efficient with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous wood floors throughout. Recessed lighting, air-conditioning. Tenant will have access to this community's pool as well as all of the amenities of Lake San Marcos including boating, fishing, golf, tennis, club activities & much more. Avail 10/3/19-2/29/20, 3 mo.minimum