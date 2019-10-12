All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:20 PM

1447 La Habra Drive

1447 La Habra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1447 La Habra Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Kathy Curtis La Costa Sales & Rentals, Inc. 760-504-5500. #00677253 Nothing was spared in this recently remodeled home that sits ON THE LAKE. Very up-to-date and efficient with quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous wood floors throughout. Recessed lighting, air-conditioning. Tenant will have access to this community's pool as well as all of the amenities of Lake San Marcos including boating, fishing, golf, tennis, club activities & much more. Avail 10/3/19-2/29/20, 3 mo.minimum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 La Habra Drive have any available units?
1447 La Habra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake San Marcos, CA.
What amenities does 1447 La Habra Drive have?
Some of 1447 La Habra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 La Habra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1447 La Habra Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 La Habra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1447 La Habra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1447 La Habra Drive offer parking?
No, 1447 La Habra Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1447 La Habra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1447 La Habra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 La Habra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1447 La Habra Drive has a pool.
Does 1447 La Habra Drive have accessible units?
No, 1447 La Habra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 La Habra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 La Habra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 La Habra Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1447 La Habra Drive has units with air conditioning.
