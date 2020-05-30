All apartments in Lake San Marcos
Last updated May 30 2020 at 2:17 AM

1408 La Plaza Dr

1408 La Plaza Drive · (760) 744-9229
Location

1408 La Plaza Drive, Lake San Marcos, CA 92078
Lake San Marcos

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 30 day minimum rental Available Sept 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing. Updated kitchen and baths, whole house water filtration, wifi, tv, AC, Lake San Marcos amenities pool, lake, tennis courts. Includes private sauna and kayak for tenants use. You will love this special new on the vacation rental market. Make your reservations soon as it won't last this summer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 La Plaza Dr have any available units?
1408 La Plaza Dr has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1408 La Plaza Dr have?
Some of 1408 La Plaza Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 La Plaza Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1408 La Plaza Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 La Plaza Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1408 La Plaza Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake San Marcos.
Does 1408 La Plaza Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1408 La Plaza Dr does offer parking.
Does 1408 La Plaza Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 La Plaza Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 La Plaza Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1408 La Plaza Dr has a pool.
Does 1408 La Plaza Dr have accessible units?
No, 1408 La Plaza Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 La Plaza Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 La Plaza Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1408 La Plaza Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1408 La Plaza Dr has units with air conditioning.
