1408 La Plaza Dr

Amenities
Beautiful Lake Front Home for rent. Furnished Vacation Rental. 30 day minimum rental Available Sept 15, 2020. Two bedrooms, two bath, attached garage, covered patio for phenomenal lake and wildlife viewing. Updated kitchen and baths, whole house water filtration, wifi, tv, AC, Lake San Marcos amenities pool, lake, tennis courts. Includes private sauna and kayak for tenants use. You will love this special new on the vacation rental market. Make your reservations soon as it won't last this summer.