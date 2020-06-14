31 Apartments for rent in Lake Elsinore, CA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Lake District
5 Units Available
Rivers Edge
2088 E Lakeshore Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1089 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments with mountain views close to I-15. Several nearby attractions, including Links at Summerly, Lake Elsinore Hotel and Casino, Lakepoint Park, Elm Grove Beach and Mission Trail Center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
9 Units Available
Ridgestone Apartments
39415 Ardenwood Way, Lake Elsinore, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1328 sqft
Convenient location and resort-style atmosphere. Surrounded by Rosetta Canyon and moments from unlimited shopping, dining and entertainment in nearby Temecula and Murrieta. Community amenities include pool, spa and cabana area, fitness center and business center.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Via Scenica
7 Via Scenica, Lake Elsinore, CA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3194 sqft
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
34163 Telma Dr
34163 Telma Dr, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1650 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single family - Property Id: 288489 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288489 Property Id 288489 (RLNE5812106)

1 of 34

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
35 Vista Palermo
35 Vista Palermo, Lake Elsinore, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2811 sqft
35 Vista Palermo Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lake Elsinore Hills District
1 Unit Available
7 Corte Raffini
7 Corte Raffini, Lake Elsinore, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
7 Corte Raffini Available 06/01/20 Available soon! Spacious & Beautiful 4 Bed, 3 Bath House w/ Pool and a View - ***PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CALLING*** 7 Corte Raffini.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Elsinore
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Artesa at Menifee Town Center
30414 Town Center Drive, Menifee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,281
1314 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
8 Units Available
Santa Rosa Apartment Homes
36491 Yamas Dr, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,571
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1215 sqft
Sophisticated and smart, Santa Rosa is upscale renting in Wildomar, California. A quaint, suburban community centrally located near Murrieta and Lake Elsinore.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gables Oak Creek
24875 Prielipp Rd, Wildomar, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,782
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by breathtaking mountain views, this community still has easy access to bus stops and I-15. On-site amenities include gym, pool, clubhouse and carport. Units feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry, and are already furnished.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,673
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,640
1294 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Oak Springs Ranch
24055 Clinton Keith Road, Wildomar, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1614 sqft
Homes with rustic charm just north of downtown Temecula. Oak Springs Ranch brings luxury to residents including two resort-style pools and spas, as well as large community spaces.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Murrieta Highlands
1 Unit Available
33620 Willow Haven Ln Unit 106
33620 Willow Haven Lane, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1976 sqft
Come see this fully upgraded family home! When you walk right on in you are greeted with a large and open entry way that is tiled.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Sycamore Creek
1 Unit Available
25446 Foxglove Lane
25446 Foxglove Lane, Temescal Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
2528 sqft
PHENOMENAL AND EXTRAORDINARY! One Story View Home, located in prestigious gated community of Sycamore Hills. Fall in love with this spacious open floor concept. This home maximizes the natural light which creates a relaxing flow of energy.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sycamore Creek
1 Unit Available
25150 Lemongrass Street
25150 Lemon Grass Street, Temescal Valley, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3389 sqft
Gorgeous highly upgraded Sycamore Creek Home! - Don't miss out on this beauty! Located in highly desirable community of Sycamore Creek, this gorgeous home features over 3300 square feet and has 5 bedrooms, office, den and 4 bathrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Elsinore
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
35 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Dos Lagos
30 Units Available
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1160 sqft
Five floor plan options, each featuring hardwood flooring, in-unit washer and dryer, and quartz stone counters in the kitchen. Community amenities include two-car garages, outdoor fireplace and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
Los Alamos Hills
9 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,753
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,226
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harveston
15 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,092
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,503
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,954
1340 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
899 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,737
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Dos Lagos
8 Units Available
Montecito at Dos Lagos
2708 Blue Springs Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,920
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1046 sqft
Situated just off I-15 and near the lakes at Dos Lagos. Apartments feature well-appointed gourmet kitchens and generous master bedrooms with walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor deck, swimming pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
The Retreat
5 Units Available
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One- to three-bedroom homes with stainless steel appliances, open plans and private garages. Amenities include fire pits, two-story gym and sports court. In Corona, south of the 91 freeway and close to Lake Matthews.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
23776 Corte Carrio
23776 Corte Carrio, Murrieta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1921 sqft
Beautiful 1,921 sq.
City Guide for Lake Elsinore, CA

Magical healing properties--bestowed by 300 sulfur springs, no less--drew Native Americans to Lake Elsinore before recorded history.

Lake Elsinore boasts the largest natural lake in Southern California, historic buildings and some of the least expensive housing in the region. The city sprawls over 41 square miles of brown high desert terrain and scrub brush, which includes about 5 square miles of the lake in the southwest corner. The ground rises to the hills in the north and east, and the Santa Ana Mountains to the southwest, which are outside city limits. Most of the city, including downtown, stays in the relative flatter areas around the lake. A few planned and gated housing developments hug the higher elevations. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Lake Elsinore, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Lake Elsinore renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

