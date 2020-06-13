161 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Laguna Woods, CA
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 33
1 of 20
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 34
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 53
1 of 25
1 of 40
1 of 23
1 of 18
“Poetry flourishes there [Laguna Woods]. I’ll confirm it if not the way others prove that in old England butterflies stole churned milk and got a name.” (-Manuel Quintero Vargas, “Via Four Times Aurea”)
Due to the prominence of large retirement communities in Laguna Woods, many seniors find their haven here. That doesn't mean you have to be older to live here, but this city is well-renowned for its low crime rate, so if you're up to no good you might want to try somewhere else; they wouldn't likely take kindly to trouble. If you’re tired of the hustle and bustle of city living and longing for the tranquil lifestyle of community living, it’s about time to look for a suitable place in this part of California. See more
Finding an apartment in Laguna Woods that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.