2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:57 PM
238 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lafayette, CA
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Trails
1012-1014 Creekwood Pl
1012 Creekwood Pl, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
875 sqft
This property is on a quiet and private cul-de-sac that overlooks a beautiful creek. It is less than a 1-mile walk to Bart, grocery stores, restaurants, public library, jogging.
1 of 20
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
1000 Dewing Ave
1000 Dewing Avenue, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1428 sqft
This is a class A property in a 69 unit condominium secured building. The tenant is welcome to use the EV charge station available to all residences and guests.
1 of 13
Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lafayette
215 Lafayette Circle
215 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
950 sqft
Ignacio Vega - Agt: 925-2165580 - Best location. Walk to school, restaurants, shopping and BART. Nice sided deck off living room. Recently updated.
Results within 1 mile of Lafayette
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
91 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Vaya
1800 Lacassie Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,969
1084 sqft
Apartments have gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, wine fridges and two-tone cabinets. Community features a resort-style pool, fitness center and sky deck. Prime location close to shopping and dining options.
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Rossmoor
1710 Comstock Drive
1710 Comstock Drive, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,295
2302 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath plus den. This home is beautifully appointed with 10 Ft. ceilings, all new plank flooring, new carpet in the bedrooms and den. and fresh designer paint color throughout. The floor plan is great.
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 01:02pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
1890 Almond Avenue
1890 Almond Avenue, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1890 Almond Avenue in Walnut Creek. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Saranap
1195 Saranap Avenue
1195 Saranap Avenue, Saranap, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Walnut Creek with spacious rooms and plenty of outdoor space. Bamboo hardwood floors, secluded pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, laundry onsite, and extra large yard.
Results within 5 miles of Lafayette
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
49 Units Available
Camelback
Northridge
235 Camelback Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1115 sqft
Located near I-680 and a short drive to Contra Costa and Buchanan Fields Clubs. Three miles from Concord BART station. Recently renovated units are spacious with large walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
4 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
18 Units Available
Gregory Gardens
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
10 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 1 at 08:13am
7 Units Available
Ygnacio Village
1295 Homestead Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
915 sqft
Modern apartments with expansive layouts and wood-burning fireplaces. Tenants get access to a pool. Run or cycle along Iron Horse Regional Trail during free time. Near Walnut Creek BART station.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
32 Units Available
Palm Lake
780 Oak Grove Rd, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Bancroft Village
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,878
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
16 Units Available
The Retreat Apartments
1441 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1008 sqft
The Retreat wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted. We invite you to take a live virtual video tour with our leasing professionals.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
21 Units Available
The Boulders
530 N Civic Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
799 sqft
Bright apartments near I-680 with garden views. Recently renovated with air conditioning. Granite counters. Private balcony or patio with additional storage. Community has swimming pool and courtyard. Off-street parking.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,679
1312 sqft
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
2 Units Available
Mission Pines
3600 Pine St, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
842 sqft
Upscale homes with energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool. Get your daily necessities at nearby Muir Station. Enjoy the scenery at Radke Martinez Regional Shoreline. Minutes from I-680.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
7 Units Available
Vista Oaks
3883 Vista Oaks Dr, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
867 sqft
Nicely crafted apartments with a fireplace and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs allowed. 24-hour maintenance available. Near John Muir National Historic Site. Easy access to Highway 4.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Walnut Creek
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 1 at 12:04pm
6 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
7 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1098 sqft
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
Creekside Terrace
1390 Creekside Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
850 sqft
Come visit this garden style apartment community, we are located on the Creekside Drive of beautiful Walnut Creek.
