1210 Via Gabarda Way

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fire pit hot tub

Fabulous Views for Miles from Lafayette Hilltop Property! - Come home to stunning views from your private hilltop property! This single level Lafayette home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, unobstructed views for miles, expansive outdoor stone patio, spa, fire pit and a large deck allowing hours of relaxation in total privacy. Delight in views from every room in the home along with additional sitting area in primary suite. Updated bathrooms, wet bar, gardening area, two car garage with ample storage including two additional outdoor sheds round out this one of a kind property. Access to top rated schools, quaint downtown Lafayette, highway 24 and 680 freeway. Gardening services provided bi-weekly. No smoking and no pets, please apply online at bshpm.com



View Virtual Tour at: https://youtu.be/9-JzfMvgIIE



No Pets Allowed



