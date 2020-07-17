All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1210 Via Gabarda Way

1210 Via Gabarda · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Via Gabarda, Lafayette, CA 94549
Secluded Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Fabulous Views for Miles from Lafayette Hilltop Property! - Come home to stunning views from your private hilltop property! This single level Lafayette home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, unobstructed views for miles, expansive outdoor stone patio, spa, fire pit and a large deck allowing hours of relaxation in total privacy. Delight in views from every room in the home along with additional sitting area in primary suite. Updated bathrooms, wet bar, gardening area, two car garage with ample storage including two additional outdoor sheds round out this one of a kind property. Access to top rated schools, quaint downtown Lafayette, highway 24 and 680 freeway. Gardening services provided bi-weekly. No smoking and no pets, please apply online at bshpm.com

View Virtual Tour at: https://youtu.be/9-JzfMvgIIE

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Via Gabarda Way have any available units?
1210 Via Gabarda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CA.
What amenities does 1210 Via Gabarda Way have?
Some of 1210 Via Gabarda Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Via Gabarda Way currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Via Gabarda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Via Gabarda Way pet-friendly?
No, 1210 Via Gabarda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1210 Via Gabarda Way offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Via Gabarda Way offers parking.
Does 1210 Via Gabarda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Via Gabarda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Via Gabarda Way have a pool?
No, 1210 Via Gabarda Way does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Via Gabarda Way have accessible units?
No, 1210 Via Gabarda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Via Gabarda Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Via Gabarda Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Via Gabarda Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Via Gabarda Way does not have units with air conditioning.
