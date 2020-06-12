All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:04 AM

1000 Dewing Ave

1000 Dewing Avenue · (408) 364-6036
Location

1000 Dewing Avenue, Lafayette, CA 94549
Downtown Lafayette

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
lobby
This is a class A property in a 69 unit condominium secured building. The tenant is welcome to use the EV charge station available to all residences and guests. The unit itself, however, will have its own dedicated EV hookup and additional private storage. One of the amenities is that you are literally in downtown Lafayette. So you do not have to walk to town, unless you want to walk to the adjacent BART station for a short ride to downtown Walnut Creek or San Francisco. All new appliances include gas range and in unit full size washer and dryer. The common area includes an impressive lobby and lounge area, and a beautiful courtyard. 1 year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Dewing Ave have any available units?
1000 Dewing Ave has a unit available for $4,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Dewing Ave have?
Some of 1000 Dewing Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Dewing Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Dewing Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Dewing Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Dewing Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 1000 Dewing Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Dewing Ave does offer parking.
Does 1000 Dewing Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Dewing Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Dewing Ave have a pool?
No, 1000 Dewing Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Dewing Ave have accessible units?
No, 1000 Dewing Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Dewing Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Dewing Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Dewing Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Dewing Ave has units with air conditioning.
