1000 Dewing Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning elevator

This is a class A property in a 69 unit condominium secured building. The tenant is welcome to use the EV charge station available to all residences and guests. The unit itself, however, will have its own dedicated EV hookup and additional private storage. One of the amenities is that you are literally in downtown Lafayette. So you do not have to walk to town, unless you want to walk to the adjacent BART station for a short ride to downtown Walnut Creek or San Francisco. All new appliances include gas range and in unit full size washer and dryer. The common area includes an impressive lobby and lounge area, and a beautiful courtyard. 1 year lease