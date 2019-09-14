All apartments in Ladera Heights
Find more places like 6617 S Sherbourne Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Heights, CA
/
6617 S Sherbourne Dr
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

6617 S Sherbourne Dr

6617 South Sherbourne Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6617 South Sherbourne Drive, Ladera Heights, CA 90056
Ladera Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
Quiet and Ex-Large 4bd/3.5ba Single Family Home with Heated Pool - Ex-Large 4bd/3.5ba Single Family Home 2850 sqft all in single level in great residential neighborhood, central AC & heating, Olympic Size heated pool. Quiet and away from city noises but centrally located with great shopping and restaurants. << optional to rent with or without existing furniture >>
There are patio doors with direct access to the backyard from family room, living room, and master bedroom. The open floor plan and Sonus surround sound throughout offers great relaxation and indoor and outdoor entertainment.
Master bedroom and en-suite master bathroom with dual sink, a large open shower and a Jacuzzi tub. Two hall bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom and Jacuzzi. Fourth bedroom with a 3/4 bathroom next to the kitchen, laundry, and garage.
Powder room is placed in the center of the living room, family room, and dinning room. Entire house is solar powered and energy efficient.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Sorry no pets. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6617 S Sherbourne Dr have any available units?
6617 S Sherbourne Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Heights, CA.
What amenities does 6617 S Sherbourne Dr have?
Some of 6617 S Sherbourne Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6617 S Sherbourne Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6617 S Sherbourne Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6617 S Sherbourne Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6617 S Sherbourne Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Heights.
Does 6617 S Sherbourne Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6617 S Sherbourne Dr offers parking.
Does 6617 S Sherbourne Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6617 S Sherbourne Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6617 S Sherbourne Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6617 S Sherbourne Dr has a pool.
Does 6617 S Sherbourne Dr have accessible units?
No, 6617 S Sherbourne Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6617 S Sherbourne Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6617 S Sherbourne Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6617 S Sherbourne Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6617 S Sherbourne Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAInglewood, CACulver City, CABeverly Hills, CAMarina del Rey, CAHawthorne, CAWestmont, CA
El Segundo, CADel Aire, CAWest Hollywood, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CALawndale, CARedondo Beach, CAHermosa Beach, CAFlorence-Graham, CACompton, CACarson, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

West Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine