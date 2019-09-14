6617 S Sherbourne Dr

Amenities

Quiet and Ex-Large 4bd/3.5ba Single Family Home with Heated Pool - Ex-Large 4bd/3.5ba Single Family Home 2850 sqft all in single level in great residential neighborhood, central AC & heating, Olympic Size heated pool. Quiet and away from city noises but centrally located with great shopping and restaurants. << optional to rent with or without existing furniture >>

There are patio doors with direct access to the backyard from family room, living room, and master bedroom. The open floor plan and Sonus surround sound throughout offers great relaxation and indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Master bedroom and en-suite master bathroom with dual sink, a large open shower and a Jacuzzi tub. Two hall bedrooms with Jack and Jill bathroom and Jacuzzi. Fourth bedroom with a 3/4 bathroom next to the kitchen, laundry, and garage.

Powder room is placed in the center of the living room, family room, and dinning room. Entire house is solar powered and energy efficient.

Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Sorry no pets. Equal Opportunity Housing *Availability and price subject to change.



No Pets Allowed



