Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue

6010 Shenandoah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6010 Shenandoah Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA 90056
Ladera Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this beautiful and completely renovated single story home in the beloved New Ladera Heights. This charming home boasts a spacious and open floorpan accented by soaring ceilings and sophisticated tile flooring throughout. Put your feet up in the double living room centered by a gorgeous brick fireplace and sliding glass doors to yard. Gourmet kitchen boasts an expansive center island, sophisticated cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the master bedroom with extensive storage space and decadent en-suite bath with soaker tub, luxurious glass shower and dual sink vanity. Additional features include sophisticated guest rooms and dining with built-ins. Relish the California sunshine in the yard with beautiful landscape and patio space perfect for entertainment. Move-in ready, make this home yours!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue have any available units?
6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Heights, CA.
What amenities does 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue have?
Some of 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Heights.
Does 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue offers parking.
Does 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
