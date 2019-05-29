6010 SHENANDOAH Avenue

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful and completely renovated single story home in the beloved New Ladera Heights. This charming home boasts a spacious and open floorpan accented by soaring ceilings and sophisticated tile flooring throughout. Put your feet up in the double living room centered by a gorgeous brick fireplace and sliding glass doors to yard. Gourmet kitchen boasts an expansive center island, sophisticated cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Relax in the master bedroom with extensive storage space and decadent en-suite bath with soaker tub, luxurious glass shower and dual sink vanity. Additional features include sophisticated guest rooms and dining with built-ins. Relish the California sunshine in the yard with beautiful landscape and patio space perfect for entertainment. Move-in ready, make this home yours!