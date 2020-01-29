All apartments in Ladera Heights
Find more places like 5332 South CHARITON Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Heights, CA
/
5332 South CHARITON Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:15 AM

5332 South CHARITON Avenue

5332 Chariton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5332 Chariton Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA 90056
Ladera Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Welcome to the prestigious community of Ladera Heights! Extremely rare opportunity to lease an aesthetically pleasing Lewis Home. Being the only Lewis home on the market, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boasts high ceilings with an abundance of natural light throughout the formal living room, dining room, den and kitchen. Upstairs is the large Master Bedroom with its own en-suite, separate sitting area with a fireplace, jetted tub, and walk in closet. In addition to the two other rooms upstairs, there is a loft/bonus area perfect for a game room or whatever your mind can imagine. Downstairs consists of the den with gas fireplace and a bedroom that can be used as a guest room. The private backyard is great for bonding and entertaining. Located in a central neighborhood, this home is minutes away from LAX, Culver City, and Playa Vista.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5332 South CHARITON Avenue have any available units?
5332 South CHARITON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ladera Heights, CA.
What amenities does 5332 South CHARITON Avenue have?
Some of 5332 South CHARITON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5332 South CHARITON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5332 South CHARITON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5332 South CHARITON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5332 South CHARITON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Heights.
Does 5332 South CHARITON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5332 South CHARITON Avenue offers parking.
Does 5332 South CHARITON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5332 South CHARITON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5332 South CHARITON Avenue have a pool?
No, 5332 South CHARITON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5332 South CHARITON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5332 South CHARITON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5332 South CHARITON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5332 South CHARITON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5332 South CHARITON Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5332 South CHARITON Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAInglewood, CACulver City, CABeverly Hills, CAMarina del Rey, CAHawthorne, CAWestmont, CA
El Segundo, CADel Aire, CAWest Hollywood, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CALawndale, CARedondo Beach, CAHermosa Beach, CAFlorence-Graham, CACompton, CACarson, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

West Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine