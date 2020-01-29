5332 South CHARITON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Welcome to the prestigious community of Ladera Heights! Extremely rare opportunity to lease an aesthetically pleasing Lewis Home. Being the only Lewis home on the market, this 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home boasts high ceilings with an abundance of natural light throughout the formal living room, dining room, den and kitchen. Upstairs is the large Master Bedroom with its own en-suite, separate sitting area with a fireplace, jetted tub, and walk in closet. In addition to the two other rooms upstairs, there is a loft/bonus area perfect for a game room or whatever your mind can imagine. Downstairs consists of the den with gas fireplace and a bedroom that can be used as a guest room. The private backyard is great for bonding and entertaining. Located in a central neighborhood, this home is minutes away from LAX, Culver City, and Playa Vista.