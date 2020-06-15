5048 W Slauson Ave

Amenities
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215
Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 additional large bedrooms, second bathroom with dressing area, great room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, laundry room, private yard as well as a 2 car garage.
Located in a great area, with easy access to all your needs!
10 mins to LAX Airport 3.5 miles
15 mins to Santa Monica Pier 9 miles
18 mins to Downtown LA 11 miles
20 mins to Hollywood 8.5 miles
24 mins to Universal Studios 19 miles
Westfield Culver City Mall only 5 mins drive
Ralphs and Trader Joes 3 mins drive
Easy access to 405, 10, and 90 W Freeways
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222215
No Pets Allowed
