5048 W Slauson Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215



Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 additional large bedrooms, second bathroom with dressing area, great room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, laundry room, private yard as well as a 2 car garage.



Located in a great area, with easy access to all your needs!



10 mins to LAX Airport 3.5 miles

15 mins to Santa Monica Pier 9 miles

18 mins to Downtown LA 11 miles

20 mins to Hollywood 8.5 miles

24 mins to Universal Studios 19 miles



Westfield Culver City Mall only 5 mins drive

Ralphs and Trader Joes 3 mins drive



Easy access to 405, 10, and 90 W Freeways

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222215

No Pets Allowed



