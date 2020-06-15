All apartments in Ladera Heights
Find more places like 5048 W Slauson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ladera Heights, CA
/
5048 W Slauson Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5048 W Slauson Ave

5048 Slauson Avenue · (909) 227-2345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5048 Slauson Avenue, Ladera Heights, CA 90056
Ladera Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $4500 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Recently Upgraded Luxury Home Quiet Neighborhood - Property Id: 222215

Beautiful, newly updated, modern and spacious home in a quiet residential neighborhood. Very large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. 2 additional large bedrooms, second bathroom with dressing area, great room with fireplace, kitchen with breakfast area, laundry room, private yard as well as a 2 car garage.

Located in a great area, with easy access to all your needs!

10 mins to LAX Airport 3.5 miles
15 mins to Santa Monica Pier 9 miles
18 mins to Downtown LA 11 miles
20 mins to Hollywood 8.5 miles
24 mins to Universal Studios 19 miles

Westfield Culver City Mall only 5 mins drive
Ralphs and Trader Joes 3 mins drive

Easy access to 405, 10, and 90 W Freeways
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/222215
Property Id 222215

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5048 W Slauson Ave have any available units?
5048 W Slauson Ave has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5048 W Slauson Ave have?
Some of 5048 W Slauson Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5048 W Slauson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5048 W Slauson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5048 W Slauson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5048 W Slauson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ladera Heights.
Does 5048 W Slauson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5048 W Slauson Ave does offer parking.
Does 5048 W Slauson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5048 W Slauson Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5048 W Slauson Ave have a pool?
No, 5048 W Slauson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5048 W Slauson Ave have accessible units?
No, 5048 W Slauson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5048 W Slauson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5048 W Slauson Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5048 W Slauson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5048 W Slauson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5048 W Slauson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAInglewood, CACulver City, CABeverly Hills, CAMarina del Rey, CAHawthorne, CAWestmont, CA
El Segundo, CADel Aire, CAWest Hollywood, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CALawndale, CARedondo Beach, CAHermosa Beach, CAFlorence-Graham, CACompton, CACarson, CAWest Carson, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

West Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity