Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range Property Amenities parking garage

This darling single level home has been freshly painted interior, new engineered wood flooring throughout, Living room has a fireplace, dining area, kitchen has new counter tops and recessed lighting. Family room/den. All bathrooms have new counter tops. Nice fenced back yard, 3 car detached garage. Walk to downtown La Verne and enjoy all the shops and restaurants.