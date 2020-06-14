90 Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1199 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80425 Camarillo Way
80425 Camarillo Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,500
3011 sqft
The panoramic water and mountain views across the 15th fairway from this elevated southern exposure lot are endless.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51341 Via Sorrento
51341 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2975 sqft
May-October 2020 rate. Call for seasonal rates. Highly upgraded. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
78085 Cobalt Court
78085 Cobalt Court, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
763 sqft
Stunning fairway views from this Palm Royale Charmer! This one bedroom one bath lower level condo offers fresh paint, new flooring, recessed lighting, plantation shutters and a great floor plan! Located close to the community pool and spa enjoy all

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
80800 Vista Bonita Trail
80800 Vista Bonita Trail, La Quinta, CA
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
9200 sqft
Amazing estate on nearly two acres at La Quinta Polo Estates! Six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, including guest house. Approx. 9,200 sq. ft. on 1.99 acres. Featuring gated entry to towering portico and elegant formal entry hall.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
51413 Via Sorrento
51413 Via Sorrento, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2975 sqft
Leased Jan thru Mar 2020. Gorgeous southwest mountain views. This Belize's private courtyard leads into an impressive rotunda foyer with entrances to the Great Room, Dining Room and the bedroom wings. Two big master suites plus a courtyard casita.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80290 Via Valerosa
80290 Via Valerosa, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2811 sqft
Great location within the walls of the guard-gated community of Mountain View Country Club. This exclusive lot features expansive southwestern mountain views, along with a private pool & spa.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Puerta Azul
1 Unit Available
80937 Via Puerta Azul
80937 Via Puerta Azul, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1560 sqft
Turnkey Furnished, Great La Quinta location, gated, single level, open vaultedgreat room with gas fireplace, dining area, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry etc.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Rancho La Quinta
1 Unit Available
48010 Via Vallarta
48010 Via Vallarta, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
2145 sqft
Rented Jan. through April 2020. Rest is Open. This Winter enjoy Rancho La Quinta Golf and all that it has to offer. Very nice large floor plan with dual Master Suites. Large windows make views of the club very nice.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
52040 Graythorn Way
52040 Graythorn Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1690 sqft
/ leased November 2019 to April 30 / 2020. Long Term Lease/ unfurnished, or furnished. Spacious open plan that flows to the kitchen makes this an ideal family home, and great for entertaining. The lovely enclosed patio is ideal for relaxing.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80430 Torreon Way
80430 Torreon Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
2975 sqft
Leased through April 2020; Leased Jan-April 2021. Available for $5000 MO May-October. Mountain View CC is a charming guard gated country club situated off Jefferson, between AVE 50 and 52 in La Quinta.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81373 Rustic Canyon Drive
81373 Rustic Canyon Dr, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2584 sqft
leased Jan 22, 2020 to April 22, 2020 Location!! Location!! Exquisite south facing views of 4th green of Trilogy Golf course and Santa Rosa mountains! Resort style, very private back yard with pool and spa, barbeque and exterior speakers! Come

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
80043 S Silver Sage Lane
80043 Silver Sage Ln, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1494 sqft
Leased from Sept 23, 2019 to March 30. Mediterranean style patio home with a spacious open great room that flows from the entry through the living area. A enlarged outdoor patio has plenty of seating and space for barbecuing.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
48540 Via Amistad
48540 Via Amistad, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2001 sqft
Located in the guard gated lake community Laguna de la Paz. This 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with nice mountain views. Living room with fireplace. Family room with large flat screen TV and loungers.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80565 Via Terracina
80565 Via Terrecina, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2975 sqft
Incredible South Mountain Views. Enter thru private courtyard that leads to rotunda foyer w/entrance to great room, dining room and the bedroom wings. Two large master suites and a courtyard casita.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81278 Golden Barrel Way
81278 Golden Barrel Way, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1845 sqft
RENTED 1-10-21 thru 4-10-21. Available other months.. Trilogy golf and country club is a 55 an older community Resort style amenities which includes a 17,000 Sq. Ft. fitness center.

1 of 74

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Country Club of the Desert
1 Unit Available
52358 Hawthorn Court
52358 Hawthorn Ct, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1665 sqft
Highly desirable 1665 Sq Ft 3 BD, 2.5 BA newly constructed home. Located within the private community of Codorniz. Take advantage of the community pool & spa, gym, sunken tennis courts, Bbq access and gorgeous mountain views.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
60290 Sweetshade Lane
60290 Sweetshade Lane, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1939 sqft
RENTED 11-1-2021 thru2-3-2021 Great vacation home in a 55 an older community. Completely remodeled Monterey home with a casita. East facing back yard on the golf course with your private pool & spa.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Mountain View Country Club
1 Unit Available
80355 Torreon Way Way
80355 Torreon Way, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2535 sqft
Available only Nov. & Dec. 2019 only, Welcome to your Desert Oasis....

1 of 75

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Puerta Azul
1 Unit Available
80908 Calle Azul
80908 Calle Azul, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1734 sqft
This refreshed Spanish style detached home has been updated with designer touches and located behind the gates of Puerta Azul.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
2 Units Available
Medici
79090 Avenue 42nd, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1079 sqft
Just off I-10. Recently renovated community with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Many on-site amenities, including a sauna, pool, playground and full gym. Dogs and cats welcomed.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
85636 Treviso Drive
85636 Treviso Dr, Bermuda Dunes, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1736 sqft
Long term lease opportunity in Four Seasons at Terra Lago, a resort styled adult (55 and over) community. Fan Hill floor plan with two bedrooms plus den/office. Newer home with updated finishes.
City Guide for La Quinta, CA

La Quinta isn’t just the name of a chain of hotel suites. The town is part of the famed Coachella Valley, where tens of thousands of excited concertgoers descend on the desert to attend the annual three-day Coachella Music Festival.  But after the wild music fans go home, life goes on as normal for residents in this resort town area.

La Quinta is a resort city in Riverside County, near other famous vacation spots like Palm Springs. People come here to soak up the desert sun, whether to play on one of the legendary golf courses or just to hike among the beautiful views of the Santa Rosa Mountains.  La Quinta is located very close to the San Andreas Fault line that occasionally causes so many earthquakes, which provides a sense of living on the edge. Tourism makes up a big part of the local economy and "snowbirds" from colder regions often flock here to escape the winter months. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in La Quinta, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to La Quinta renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

