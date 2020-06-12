/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:59 AM
152 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Quinta, CA
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55300 Firestone
55300 Firestone, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1410 sqft
Available for months of April 1, -Oct 1, 2020 $1900 month. and for 2021 Jan - April Season $3900/month) . Comfortable Immaculate and fresh Style Villa with breathtaking mountain, pools and lake views - Sleeps 4 - 6 (2 Queen beds, 1 sofa sleeper, 2.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55424 Riviera
55424 Riviera, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1549 sqft
Beautiful Champion Two condo in PGA West! Come relax at our desert golf retreat located on the 11th hole of the Arnold Palmer Private Golf Course! Enjoy the gorgeous sunrises from this comfortable floor plan, fresh new paint, new stainless steel
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Puerta Azul
1 Unit Available
80937 Via Puerta Azul
80937 Via Puerta Azul, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1560 sqft
Turnkey Furnished, Great La Quinta location, gated, single level, open vaultedgreat room with gas fireplace, dining area, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, pantry etc.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
53815 Avenida Alvarado
53815 Avenida Alvarado, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1325 sqft
This cute as a button rental is located at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains in the La Quinta Cove. Open and Spacious floor plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Fully furnished with a complete decorators touch.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
1 Unit Available
53990 Avenida Montezuma
53990 Avenida Montezuma, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1921 sqft
$5,000 May - Sept. $8,000 Oct. - February. March and April priced differently. This one of a kind Gem sits at the foot of the Santa Rosa Mountains! Unique modern architecture with 2 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54998 Firestone
54998 Firestone, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1410 sqft
Condo on the lake. This home just has been totally remodeled, new, paint,carpet, granite counters and fixtures.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
77509 Avenida Madrugada
77509 Avenida Madrugada, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,400
1389 sqft
Santa Rosa Cove - La Quinta. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Anacapa floor plan will dazzle you with its 1,389 square feet.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
77325 Avenida Fernando
77325 Avenida Fernando, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1736 sqft
Tennis Villa- La Quinta, 2 bedroom 2.5 bath; two story tennis villa. Master bedroom; King, Second Bedroom; two Full Beds... If Austin Powers came to the La Quinta Resort, he would stay in this groovy two bedroom Tennis Villa.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55312 Oaktree
55312 Oak-Tree, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1549 sqft
Gorgeous home 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo 1600 square Feet ,nicely decorated, with a view of the stadium golf course, looking out a the 11 fairway,from back patio Newly redecorated with Stainless steel appliances.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54865 Inverness Way
54865 Inverness, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$11,000
2846 sqft
2 bedroom plus bonus room 3.5 bathrooms on the 16th fairway of the PGA WEST Stadium Course.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81709 Rustic Canyon Drive
81709 Rustic Canyon Dr, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
2524 sqft
This property is available for a 3 month rental.Postcard-perfect fairway and southern mountain views enrich this luxurious Talea residence on the 15th fairway/green at The Golf Club at La Quinta's 18 hole championship course.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Citrus Club
1 Unit Available
79640 Baya
79640 Baya, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
2600 sqft
This beautiful open floor plan home on the first fairway provides a stellar panoramic view of the prestigious Citrus Golf Course. Master Bedroom offers a King size bed. The 2nd bedroom offers a queen size bed.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
55393 Winged Foot
55393 Winged Foot, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1288 sqft
Seasonal Condo. Available Coachella Festivals 1 & 2 and Stagecoach for 2019. Also available Summer or Seasonally/monthly. Sleeps 6.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81343 Ulrich Drive
81343 Ulrich Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
2170 sqft
Lovely upgraded home with gorgeous mountain views. Wonderful vacation home with two bedrooms and well furnished great room. The Kitchen is made for entertaining, and well equipped. Large master bedroom with king size bed, and TV.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
60515 Living Stone Dr Drive
60515 Living Stone Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1693 sqft
Currently leased Jan 1-March 31st. 2021. Enjoy living the resort life in 55+ Trilogy La Quinta. Accented with a stone and arched entry, the house has great curb appeal.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81160 Laguna Court
81160 Laguna Ct, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1775 sqft
This private vacation home is very clean a wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus a den with a private pool. 2 car garage. Turnkey furnished. Jan-May $5000.00,June - October 2500.00 Nov.-Dec. 4000.00 per month. Plus utilities.
1 of 59
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Citrus Club
1 Unit Available
79140 Citrus
79140 Citrus, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
3151 sqft
Stunning single family home featuring soaring ceilings, beautiful tile floors.Double living room, great room off gourmet kitchen. Stainless appliances. Separate dining room. Huge master bath and two huge walkin closets in master bedroom.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Coral Mountain
1 Unit Available
81793 Rustic Canyon Drive
81793 Rustic Canyon Dr, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1775 sqft
AVAILABLE STARTING MAY 1st, 2020. Stunning south-facing furnished Caspian plan, with pool/spa, located on the 15th fairway. This single-story residence, w/gated courtyard, includes 2 Bd/2 Ba, 1775sqft.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54057 Oakhill
54057 Oakhill, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1549 sqft
Beautiful and pristine condo with two bedrooms and two baths. Lovely mex.can paver floors in living area and stunning wood floors in bedrooms. Dramatic view of the Arnold Palmer golf course and mountains. Turnkey furnished.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
48612 Paseo Tarazo
48612 Paseo Tarazo, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in the guard gated lake community of Laguna de la Paz. Tastefully furnished for your seasonal stay. Both the living room and master bedroom open to the large private patio with mountain views.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
81954 Couples Court
81954 Couples Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
2673 sqft
Rented 1-15-20 thru 4-15-20.. If your looking for a perfect home to rent for 2018 this home is it. The Palms is one of the most exclusive golf courses in La Quinta with the lowest handicap. The view is breath taking.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
78335 Scarlet Court
78335 Scarlet Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
PGA West
1 Unit Available
54499 Tanglewood
54499 Tanglewood, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1492 sqft
Summer rates available now. This rare South facing 2 BDR 2.5 BA furnished condo is a Greens D plan with around 1500 SF of interior living space, and two patios.
