La Quinta, CA
53720 Avenida Madero
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:51 AM

53720 Avenida Madero

53720 Avenida Madero · (760) 831-2008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

53720 Avenida Madero, La Quinta, CA 92253
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1725 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
new construction
$7,500 October - May and $5,000 June - September. Amazing South Western Views from this Modern New Construction Home that sits on an oversized lot in La Quinta Cove. Very popular and open plan that Showcases the Kitchen, Dining and Great Room to the Best Views in the Cove. Modern Kitchen, with Wakepoint Cabinets, Quartz and stainless steel appliances. Includes 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Baths with Berber Style Carpet. Custom tiled baths. Exterior features Pool, Spa and Tanning Ledge with Private 6' Garden Walls. RV Parking with Gates on the North side of Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 53720 Avenida Madero have any available units?
53720 Avenida Madero has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 53720 Avenida Madero have?
Some of 53720 Avenida Madero's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 53720 Avenida Madero currently offering any rent specials?
53720 Avenida Madero isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53720 Avenida Madero pet-friendly?
No, 53720 Avenida Madero is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Quinta.
Does 53720 Avenida Madero offer parking?
Yes, 53720 Avenida Madero does offer parking.
Does 53720 Avenida Madero have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 53720 Avenida Madero offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 53720 Avenida Madero have a pool?
Yes, 53720 Avenida Madero has a pool.
Does 53720 Avenida Madero have accessible units?
No, 53720 Avenida Madero does not have accessible units.
Does 53720 Avenida Madero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 53720 Avenida Madero has units with dishwashers.
Does 53720 Avenida Madero have units with air conditioning?
No, 53720 Avenida Madero does not have units with air conditioning.
