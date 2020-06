Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Stunning Vacation Rental Opportunity in Iconic La Quinta Country Club with South Facing Covered Patio and Picturesque Santa Rosa Mountain Views. This 3BR/2BA End Unit has been completely remodeled top to bottom with designer appointments and decor. Master suite with King bed offers large wall of glass with sliding doors to covered patio with mountain views. Guest bedroom 2 has King bed with sliding doors to private courtyard patio. Guest bedroom 3 located off entry with double pocket doors and sliders to private courtyard has Queen bed. Open and spacious floor plan with vaulted ceiling, mesmerizing fireplace and tons of natural light makes this a truly unique property. This will book up fast so don't delay in securing your piece of desert paradise for the upcoming season! Be sure to check out the Virtual Tour!