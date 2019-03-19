All apartments in La Puente
584 Ferrero Lane - rear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

584 Ferrero Lane - rear

584 Ferrero Lane · No Longer Available
Location

584 Ferrero Lane, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Studio Unit Now Available with all utilities paid and FREE WiFi - This studio unit has vaulted ceilings, custom painting, stove, central air, all utilities paid including WiFi. Tile flooring throughout, private patio area. Close to 60 Freeway, shopping at Puente Hills Mall and surrounding areas.

NO SMOKING
NO PETS

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
SINGLE OCCUPANCY ONLY
Occupant must complete a rental application & submit photo ID
* Verifiable Income must be at least 2.5 TIMES the amount of the rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4643690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 584 Ferrero Lane - rear have any available units?
584 Ferrero Lane - rear doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Puente, CA.
What amenities does 584 Ferrero Lane - rear have?
Some of 584 Ferrero Lane - rear's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 584 Ferrero Lane - rear currently offering any rent specials?
584 Ferrero Lane - rear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 584 Ferrero Lane - rear pet-friendly?
No, 584 Ferrero Lane - rear is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Puente.
Does 584 Ferrero Lane - rear offer parking?
No, 584 Ferrero Lane - rear does not offer parking.
Does 584 Ferrero Lane - rear have units with washers and dryers?
No, 584 Ferrero Lane - rear does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 584 Ferrero Lane - rear have a pool?
No, 584 Ferrero Lane - rear does not have a pool.
Does 584 Ferrero Lane - rear have accessible units?
No, 584 Ferrero Lane - rear does not have accessible units.
Does 584 Ferrero Lane - rear have units with dishwashers?
No, 584 Ferrero Lane - rear does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 584 Ferrero Lane - rear have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 584 Ferrero Lane - rear has units with air conditioning.
