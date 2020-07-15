All apartments in La Puente
La Puente, CA
219 N. Stimson Ave.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

219 N. Stimson Ave.

219 North Stimson Avenue · (855) 776-3833
Location

219 North Stimson Avenue, La Puente, CA 91744
La Puente

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 N. Stimson Ave. · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Newly Renovated Single Family Home - New paint and new wood plank laminate flooring, new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new vanity and sink in bathroom, new toilet. Huge back yard. No garage
Washer dryer hook ups

Qualifications:

Section 8 Applicants welcome.

Please be prepared to pay the non-refundable application fee as outlined in the property listing as you submit your application. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of current income. You must also provide 3 years of residential history as well as contact information for your rental references.

The application fee is non-refundable once your application has been submitted. The application fee includes administrative processing and credit report costs.

AM Management has rental and credit requirements; please review them here before applying.

• Each person over the age of 18 who will be residing at property must submit a separate rental application.
• Applicant's combined monthly gross income is at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount.
• Each applicant has at least a FICO credit score of 650.
• Applicants with evictions will be denied.

We do not accept co-signer's or guarantors as income for any applicant

For properties where pets are accepted, there is an additional rent of $25.00 per month per pet and $250.00 per pet additional security deposit. Pets will only be considered if they are not listed as a vicious breed.

**** Please email all inquires**** info@ammanage.net

(RLNE5873531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 N. Stimson Ave. have any available units?
219 N. Stimson Ave. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 219 N. Stimson Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
219 N. Stimson Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 N. Stimson Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 219 N. Stimson Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Puente.
Does 219 N. Stimson Ave. offer parking?
No, 219 N. Stimson Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 219 N. Stimson Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 N. Stimson Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 N. Stimson Ave. have a pool?
No, 219 N. Stimson Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 219 N. Stimson Ave. have accessible units?
No, 219 N. Stimson Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 219 N. Stimson Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 N. Stimson Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 N. Stimson Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 N. Stimson Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
