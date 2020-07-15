219 N. Stimson Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Newly Renovated Single Family Home - New paint and new wood plank laminate flooring, new cabinets, new granite counter tops, new vanity and sink in bathroom, new toilet. Huge back yard. No garage

Washer dryer hook ups



Qualifications:



Section 8 Applicants welcome.



Please be prepared to pay the non-refundable application fee as outlined in the property listing as you submit your application. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of current income. You must also provide 3 years of residential history as well as contact information for your rental references.



The application fee is non-refundable once your application has been submitted. The application fee includes administrative processing and credit report costs.



AM Management has rental and credit requirements; please review them here before applying.



• Each person over the age of 18 who will be residing at property must submit a separate rental application.

• Applicant's combined monthly gross income is at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount.

• Each applicant has at least a FICO credit score of 650.

• Applicants with evictions will be denied.



We do not accept co-signer's or guarantors as income for any applicant



For properties where pets are accepted, there is an additional rent of $25.00 per month per pet and $250.00 per pet additional security deposit. Pets will only be considered if they are not listed as a vicious breed.



**** Please email all inquires**** info@ammanage.net



