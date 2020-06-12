/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:17 PM
302 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Presa, CA
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
La Presa
1 Unit Available
438 Ridgeway Court
438 Ridgeway Court, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1024 sqft
Come see this spacious and bright townhome with nobody above or below you! This two bedroom and one and a half bathroom townhome features laminate wood flooring throughout and a private patio.
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
947 Gillespie Drive
947 Gillespie Drive, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Bright & Spacious w/ Large Yard!! - This is a must see! Bright and spacious this house features laminate flooring, ceiling fans, oversized windows, carpeted bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops, gas stove, large driveway to fit several vehicles,
Results within 1 mile of La Presa
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7785 Mount Vernon Street
7785 Mount Vernon Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1227 sqft
This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors and a large 2-car garage. This home is shaped like a horseshoe with a nice courtyard patio in the fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of La Presa
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
National City
2 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Otay Ranch Village
20 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
849 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Sunbowl
19 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1137 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Otay Ranch
14 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
27 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
Spring Valley
6 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
City Heights
8 Units Available
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho San Diego
29 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
924 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Otay Ranch Village
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1186 sqft
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lake Murray
15 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Otay Ranch
3 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1453 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Otay Ranch
12 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1181 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
Terra Nova
13 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.
