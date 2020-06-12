Apartment List
302 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Presa, CA

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
La Presa
1 Unit Available
438 Ridgeway Court
438 Ridgeway Court, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1024 sqft
Come see this spacious and bright townhome with nobody above or below you! This two bedroom and one and a half bathroom townhome features laminate wood flooring throughout and a private patio.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
947 Gillespie Drive
947 Gillespie Drive, La Presa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
Bright & Spacious w/ Large Yard!! - This is a must see! Bright and spacious this house features laminate flooring, ceiling fans, oversized windows, carpeted bedrooms, granite kitchen countertops, gas stove, large driveway to fit several vehicles,
Results within 1 mile of La Presa

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Presa
1 Unit Available
2920 Briarwood Road #H9
2920 Briarwood Road, Bonita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
897 sqft
2920 Briarwood Road #H9 Available 07/15/20 **MOVE IN SPECIAL!!** Updated and spacious Bonita condo for rent!! - ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $300 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!** Bright and modern, enjoy this updated and peaceful top floor condo! This Spacious Home

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
Lemon Grove
1 Unit Available
7785 Mount Vernon Street
7785 Mount Vernon Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1227 sqft
This 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home features hardwood floors and a large 2-car garage. This home is shaped like a horseshoe with a nice courtyard patio in the fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of La Presa
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
National City
2 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Rancho - Del Rey
15 Units Available
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
Located just minutes from the freeway, area parks and entertainment. On-site amenities include a fitness center, two large pools, a grilling area and three playgrounds. Luxury interiors with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Otay Ranch Village
20 Units Available
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
992 sqft
Located in the Otay Ranch area right off La Media Road, this community is just minutes from the beach. Amenities in this pet-friendly community include a sauna, gym, and hot tub. Apartments have in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
La Mesa
12 Units Available
eaves La Mesa
5679 Amaya Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
968 sqft
Near Parkway Middle School, Northmont Park and Highway 125. Modern community with on-site amenities such as a pool, gym and basketball court. Balconies and patios on suites. In-unit laundry and updated appliances throughout.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
3 Units Available
Echo Pointe
4300 Echo Ct, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
849 sqft
LUXURY & STYLE IN THE PERFECT LOCATION At Echo Pointe, we pride ourselves on offering apartments that you’ll be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
17 Units Available
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,534
1123 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Sunbowl
19 Units Available
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1137 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are pet-friendly, with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Community offers pools, playground, game room, gym, bbq/grill. Walk to shopping, dining, Sharp Hospital. Access to I-805, public transit, Otay Ranch Mall.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Otay Ranch
14 Units Available
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1060 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have convenient keyless entry. Units feature open floor plans and large walk-in closets. Hang out in the sauna or hot tub. Commute quickly via the South Bay Expressway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
La Mesa
27 Units Available
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,186
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
$
Spring Valley
6 Units Available
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
City Heights
8 Units Available
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
850 sqft
Welcome to The Ridge at San Diego Apartments, where convenience and quality combine! Our cozy apartment community is ideally located near a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, and commuter-friendly freeways.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Hilltop
13 Units Available
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
996 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Rancho San Diego
29 Units Available
Park Pointe Rancho San Diego
2450 Hilton Head Pl, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
924 sqft
Furnished apartments with stainless steel name-brand appliances in a complex offering a pool, hot tub and gym equipped with both resistance and cardio equipment. Just off Route 54.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Otay Ranch Village
9 Units Available
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1186 sqft
Park-like setting near Heritage Park. Updated interiors with a fireplace, extra storage and granite countertops. On-site amenities include a playground, pool area, hot tub and gym. Garages are available. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Lake Murray
15 Units Available
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
978 sqft
Just off Highway 125. Park-like setting near shopping. On-site amenities include large pool, gym, hot tub, grill area, and laundry. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and patios or balconies in each unit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Otay Ranch Village
21 Units Available
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,154
1000 sqft
Fantastic community near Heritage Park. Active on-site amenities including g a pool, fitness center, billiards room and grilling area. Updated amenities in unit including hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Otay Ranch
3 Units Available
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,366
1453 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Otay Ranch
12 Units Available
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1181 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with granite counters and custom finishes. Community includes a dog park, business center and grilling station. Easy access to I-805. Close to Brown Field Municipal Airport.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
La Mesa
2 Units Available
Adagio
5427 Lake Murray Blvd, La Mesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
867 sqft
Located close to Grossmont Center, San Diego State University and Regional Park. Luxury rentals feature newly remodeled kitchens and private patio/balcony. Community has resort-style pool, playground and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
$
Terra Nova
13 Units Available
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St, Chula Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
900 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments in park-like community with pool, hot-tub, playground, gym, bbq/grill area. Enjoy recently renovated gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Access to transit, I-805. Minutes to Southwestern College.

