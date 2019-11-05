734 Grand Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Upgraded 1BR/1BA w/2 Parking Spaces 5ft From The Door - -Corner unit

-Only one other unit on the side

-You can have an office out of the home setting

-New faux wood floorings

-Newly remodeled kitchen

-Dark cherry wood kitchen cabinets

-New granite countertops

-Refrigerator/gas stove

-All new window coverings

-Crown molding throughout

-Mirror closet doors

-Ceiling fan

-Travertine stone bath enclosure

-2 parking spaces 5ft from the door



Qualifications:

-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval

-600 Fico Score Minimum

-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable combined household income of $3,498 monthly

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Rent $1,399 - Deposit $1,300

-Water, sewer and trash are included

-Residents are responsible to pay for SDGE, cable, and internet

-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit



***Please do not reply to this post if you do not meet the qualifications. We also ask that you drive by the property to view the neighborhood and location of this place before contacting us for a viewing and/or applying. This post will delete immediately once we have qualified an applicant and have received a deposit for the place.***



