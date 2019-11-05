All apartments in La Presa
734 Grand Ave.

734 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

734 Grand Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Upgraded 1BR/1BA w/2 Parking Spaces 5ft From The Door - -Corner unit
-Only one other unit on the side
-You can have an office out of the home setting
-New faux wood floorings
-Newly remodeled kitchen
-Dark cherry wood kitchen cabinets
-New granite countertops
-Refrigerator/gas stove
-All new window coverings
-Crown molding throughout
-Mirror closet doors
-Ceiling fan
-Travertine stone bath enclosure
-2 parking spaces 5ft from the door

Qualifications:
-All residents over the age of 18 must apply and be processed for approval
-600 Fico Score Minimum
-2.5 times rent amount is required with a verifiable combined household income of $3,498 monthly
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Rent $1,399 - Deposit $1,300
-Water, sewer and trash are included
-Residents are responsible to pay for SDGE, cable, and internet
-Pets are allowed with an increase deposit

***Please do not reply to this post if you do not meet the qualifications. We also ask that you drive by the property to view the neighborhood and location of this place before contacting us for a viewing and/or applying. This post will delete immediately once we have qualified an applicant and have received a deposit for the place.***

(RLNE5188510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

