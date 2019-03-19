611 Thayer Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in a quiet neighborhood just east of the 125/54 in a peaceful & quiet neighborhood, this lovely 3br 1.5ba home will be available early December. The home comes with a large driveway that can easily fit 3 cars, as well as a 2 car garage. For your convenience there is a washer & dryer set in the garage for your personal use. The kitchen comes equipped with a refrigerator and gas stove/oven as well as an island with a bar area perfect for bar stools. In both the front and back yard you will find drought resistant landscaping which requires little maintenance. The back yard features a large covered patio as well as a side yard perfect for a dog run. For your comfort, the home comes with central heat as well as ceiling fans in each bedroom. Dont miss out give us a call today!