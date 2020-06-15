All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 2313 Highview Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
2313 Highview Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2313 Highview Lane

2313 Highview Lane · (619) 427-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2313 Highview Lane, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2313 Highview Lane · Avail. Aug 1

$3,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month

**FULLY FURNISHED HOME**

Central air/ AC & Heating
Gas fireplace in living room
Pool (heated with solar panels)
2 Bonfire pits
Patio furniture
Huge yard, front & back patio
Gated area for pet(s)
Amazing view!!
2 car garage
Walk-in closet
Fridge
Dishwasher
Microwave
Oven
Ceiling fans in bedrooms
Washer/Dryer in unit

Fully furnished includes: Bed frames, mattresses, TV's, night stands, living room couches, dining table, patio furniture (front and back)

Pets: OK

TENANT responsible for: ALL utilities

Rent: INCLUDES pool & landscaping assistance

One year lease
Move in ready: **Possibly in August, OR when the COVID at home order is lifted.**
Due upon signing lease:
Security deposit & 1st month rent

(RLNE5408222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Highview Lane have any available units?
2313 Highview Lane has a unit available for $3,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2313 Highview Lane have?
Some of 2313 Highview Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Highview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Highview Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Highview Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 Highview Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2313 Highview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2313 Highview Lane does offer parking.
Does 2313 Highview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 Highview Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Highview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2313 Highview Lane has a pool.
Does 2313 Highview Lane have accessible units?
No, 2313 Highview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Highview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Highview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 Highview Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2313 Highview Lane has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2313 Highview Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa 3 Bedrooms
La Presa Apartments with BalconyLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity