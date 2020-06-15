Amenities

2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month



**FULLY FURNISHED HOME**



Central air/ AC & Heating

Gas fireplace in living room

Pool (heated with solar panels)

2 Bonfire pits

Patio furniture

Huge yard, front & back patio

Gated area for pet(s)

Amazing view!!

2 car garage

Walk-in closet

Fridge

Dishwasher

Microwave

Oven

Ceiling fans in bedrooms

Washer/Dryer in unit



Fully furnished includes: Bed frames, mattresses, TV's, night stands, living room couches, dining table, patio furniture (front and back)



Pets: OK



TENANT responsible for: ALL utilities



Rent: INCLUDES pool & landscaping assistance



One year lease

Move in ready: **Possibly in August, OR when the COVID at home order is lifted.**

Due upon signing lease:

Security deposit & 1st month rent



