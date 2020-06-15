Amenities
2313 Highview Lane Available 08/01/20 *AMAZING VIEW 3BR/2B* - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath || $3,395/month
**FULLY FURNISHED HOME**
Central air/ AC & Heating
Gas fireplace in living room
Pool (heated with solar panels)
2 Bonfire pits
Patio furniture
Huge yard, front & back patio
Gated area for pet(s)
Amazing view!!
2 car garage
Walk-in closet
Fridge
Dishwasher
Microwave
Oven
Ceiling fans in bedrooms
Washer/Dryer in unit
Fully furnished includes: Bed frames, mattresses, TV's, night stands, living room couches, dining table, patio furniture (front and back)
Pets: OK
TENANT responsible for: ALL utilities
Rent: INCLUDES pool & landscaping assistance
One year lease
Move in ready: **Possibly in August, OR when the COVID at home order is lifted.**
Due upon signing lease:
Security deposit & 1st month rent
(RLNE5408222)