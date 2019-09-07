Amenities

216 Charise Ct Available 09/18/19 Spring Valley - Corner Lot On Quiet Cul De Sac - Beautiful Open Floor Plan - Available 9/18.



Step through the dual entry doors into the beautifully tiled foyer leading to an open and airy living area with large windows. The open floor plans flows seamlessly from the living room through to the kitchen. Kitchen has recessed lighting and granite counter tops. Covered patio in the large backyard for relaxing and entertaining. House is on a large corner lot of a quiet cul de sac. Plenty of room for the children to play! Access to Route 125 nearby.



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score. Must be willing to start lease within 2 weeks of application date.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage that shows High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer,



UTILITIES:

- Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for bi-weekly landscaping.



PET & SMOKING POLICY: No pets and No smokers



PARKING: 2 car garage and large driveway



