La Presa, CA
216 Charise Ct
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

216 Charise Ct

216 Charise Court · No Longer Available
Location

216 Charise Court, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
216 Charise Ct Available 09/18/19 Spring Valley - Corner Lot On Quiet Cul De Sac - Beautiful Open Floor Plan - Available 9/18.

Step through the dual entry doors into the beautifully tiled foyer leading to an open and airy living area with large windows. The open floor plans flows seamlessly from the living room through to the kitchen. Kitchen has recessed lighting and granite counter tops. Covered patio in the large backyard for relaxing and entertaining. House is on a large corner lot of a quiet cul de sac. Plenty of room for the children to play! Access to Route 125 nearby.

LEASE TERMS:
- 12 month lease. 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated. MUST have 2.8X monthly rent in pre-tax income, 650+ credit score. Must be willing to start lease within 2 weeks of application date.
- Tenants are REQUIRED to provide proof of renters insurance coverage that shows High Tide Properties listed as additionally insured.

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer,

UTILITIES:
- Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for bi-weekly landscaping.

PET & SMOKING POLICY: No pets and No smokers

PARKING: 2 car garage and large driveway

Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3256976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Charise Ct have any available units?
216 Charise Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 216 Charise Ct have?
Some of 216 Charise Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Charise Ct currently offering any rent specials?
216 Charise Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Charise Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Charise Ct is pet friendly.
Does 216 Charise Ct offer parking?
Yes, 216 Charise Ct offers parking.
Does 216 Charise Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Charise Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Charise Ct have a pool?
No, 216 Charise Ct does not have a pool.
Does 216 Charise Ct have accessible units?
No, 216 Charise Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Charise Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Charise Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Charise Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 Charise Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
