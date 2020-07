Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Nice townhome located in Spring Valley, the unit was remodelled a few years ago with new kitchen and bathrooms, granite counter tops small patio for personal recreation two very good size bedrooms and storage unit underneath the stairs. the unit has a full size washer and dryer. no neighbors below or above, property in a gated community with two assigned parking spaces. Easy access to freeway 125, 54 and 94. Shopping and restaurants close by.