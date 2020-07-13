All apartments in La Presa
1545 Sweetwater Lane

1545 Sweetwater Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Sweetwater Lane, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Stunning 2B/1BA Upgraded House w/ Panoramic View, Deck & W/D! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 2B/1BA house available for lease in Spring Valley featuring over 1130 SF of living space over one level. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:
-Gorgeous 180 degree panoramic view facing south over Sweetwater Reservoir! Enjoy views from your own private deck!
-Great location on the hill with easy highway access and just down the road from grocery and department stores
-Huge lot with lovely low-maintenance yard featuring artificial turn, desert scape plants, and shade from trees!
-Attached garage and driveway can fit up to four cars
-Spacious living room upon entering
-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances. Dining area off of kitchen
-Washer/dryer provided in their own laundry room!
-Full bathroom w/ custom tile work and rainfall shower head!
-Two bright bedrooms w/ mirrored closet doors & ceiling fans
-Central A/C & heat!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDJMDICWSUA
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Spring Valley
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities
- YARD: Yes
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YEAR BUILT: 1962

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Porch light by patio is non-functional and will not be repaired. Patio furniture provided as-is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5917487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Sweetwater Lane have any available units?
1545 Sweetwater Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1545 Sweetwater Lane have?
Some of 1545 Sweetwater Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Sweetwater Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Sweetwater Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Sweetwater Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1545 Sweetwater Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1545 Sweetwater Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Sweetwater Lane offers parking.
Does 1545 Sweetwater Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1545 Sweetwater Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Sweetwater Lane have a pool?
No, 1545 Sweetwater Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1545 Sweetwater Lane have accessible units?
No, 1545 Sweetwater Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Sweetwater Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1545 Sweetwater Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1545 Sweetwater Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1545 Sweetwater Lane has units with air conditioning.
