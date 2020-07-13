1545 Sweetwater Lane

Amenities

Stunning 2B/1BA house available for lease in Spring Valley featuring over 1130 SF of living space over one level. This beautifully upgraded property boasts:

-Gorgeous 180 degree panoramic view facing south over Sweetwater Reservoir! Enjoy views from your own private deck!

-Great location on the hill with easy highway access and just down the road from grocery and department stores

-Huge lot with lovely low-maintenance yard featuring artificial turn, desert scape plants, and shade from trees!

-Attached garage and driveway can fit up to four cars

-Spacious living room upon entering

-Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances. Dining area off of kitchen

-Washer/dryer provided in their own laundry room!

-Full bathroom w/ custom tile work and rainfall shower head!

-Two bright bedrooms w/ mirrored closet doors & ceiling fans

-Central A/C & heat!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2275

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDJMDICWSUA

HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Spring Valley

- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant responsible for all utilities

- YARD: Yes

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YEAR BUILT: 1962



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Porch light by patio is non-functional and will not be repaired. Patio furniture provided as-is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



