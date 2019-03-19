All apartments in La Presa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1412 Helix Street

1412 Helix Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Helix Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Claim this beautiful, recently upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home now! Newer Washer/dryer in unit & Newer stainless steel range/oven. Bathroom has brand new designer tile and vanity. New wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Spacious, private fenced in concrete back patio, and plenty of parking for up to 3 vehicles in the driveway. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, but close to shopping and transportation
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Helix Street have any available units?
1412 Helix Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1412 Helix Street have?
Some of 1412 Helix Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Helix Street currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Helix Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Helix Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Helix Street is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Helix Street offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Helix Street offers parking.
Does 1412 Helix Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Helix Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Helix Street have a pool?
No, 1412 Helix Street does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Helix Street have accessible units?
No, 1412 Helix Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Helix Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Helix Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1412 Helix Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1412 Helix Street has units with air conditioning.
