1412 Helix Street

Amenities
Claim this beautiful, recently upgraded 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex home now! Newer Washer/dryer in unit & Newer stainless steel range/oven. Bathroom has brand new designer tile and vanity. New wood floors in living room and bedrooms. Spacious, private fenced in concrete back patio, and plenty of parking for up to 3 vehicles in the driveway. Located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, but close to shopping and transportation
