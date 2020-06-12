/
3 bedroom apartments
191 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Palma, CA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5191 Banbury Circle
5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1315 sqft
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 Bransford Drive
5172 Bransford Drive, La Palma, CA
5172 Bransford Drive Available 06/30/20 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Story Home: Private Entry Kitchen With Stove, Dishwasher, Separate Dining With Ceiling Fan, Gas Fireplace, Wood Flooring Downstairs, Vertical Blinds,
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5172 LENA Drive
5172 Lena Drive, La Palma, CA
Location! Location! Location! Walking Distance to ALL Great La Palma Schools: Los Coyotes EL., Walker Jr High, Kennedy High and Oxford Academy. Beautiful Corner Lot With Amazing Flowers & Plants Curb Appearance. Great Home In Very Quiet Area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
La Palma
1 Unit Available
5692 Conifer Drive
5692 Conifer Drive, La Palma, CA
Beautiful La Palma Lease! Single Family Home with 4 bedrooms 2 bath. Laminate flooring and recessed lighting throughout the home. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has access to backyard. Laundry in garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Cypress
19 Units Available
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,791
1150 sqft
Within a 20-acre, forested area minutes from area businesses, schools and parks. On-site business center, resort-style spa, fitness area and complimentary refreshments. Gourmet kitchens and fireplaces in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cypress
1 Unit Available
9031 PRIMAVERA Lane
9031 Primavera Lane, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1455 sqft
Newer Construction - Gated Community: 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome with direct access private 2 car garage. Beautifully finished with Updgraded Kitchen including Granite Countertops. Master Suite and Secondary Bedroom have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
16803 Parkvalle Avenue
16803 Parkvalle Avenue, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1373 sqft
Dear Agents : This property will be shown by appointment only. Please TEXT listing agent, Pauline @ (562)676-5822 for showing. All visitors must sign CAR (PEAD) form and receive confirmation from the listing agent before viewing the property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13134 Rose Street
13134 Rose Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1590 sqft
A great single story 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. With large family room. 1,590 SF of living area plus 2 car garage.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
18623 Clydepark Avenue
18623 Clydepark Avenue, Cerritos, CA
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! one of the finest Cerritos neighborhoods nearby Carmenita Ave and 183rd St. Immaculate and very well maintained.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12551 Valencia Street
12551 East Valencia Street, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1356 sqft
3 bed room with two bath. Single story house. House offers Laminate wood floor, Granite counter top, Double pane window and doors. Newly upgraded bathrooms. Living room is facing south with lots lights into the house.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Buena Park
1 Unit Available
6400 San Harco Circle
6400 San Harco Circle, Buena Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1072 sqft
Available July 1st, this charming 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms house in the San Tract of Buena Park is just waiting for you to call it Home. Recently updated, this house features an open concept floor plan with luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
19638 Sequoia Avenue
19638 Sequoia Avenue, Cerritos, CA
Due to COVID-19 Pandemic, this property has been cleaned and sanitized up to CDC standard. All visitors to the property must wear face mask and sanitize their hands upon exiting the property.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
La Palma
1 Unit Available
8487 CEDARVIEW COURT,
8487 Cedarview Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1150 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - Welcome to this 3 BR 2.5 BA Two-story Condo. The light and bright living area. Located in the Cypress School District, close to freeways and shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,339
1125 sqft
This cottage-like community is just minutes from the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool, grilling area and parking. Near Downtown Anaheim. Homes include crown molding, walk-in closets and patios.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St, Fullerton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,190
1327 sqft
Master planned community with garage, basketball court, pool, pool table and parking. Units include bathtub, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located in Sunny Hills, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
West Anaheim
1 Unit Available
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road, Anaheim, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
907 sqft
2515 W Winston Rd is a multi-family home in Anaheim, CA 92804. 32- Unit Building. Nearby restaurants include Grandmas Kitchen, Cuzcatlan Restaurant, and Tahrir Restaurant. This property is near Maxwell Park, Modjeska Park, and Barton Park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
12425 Cherrycreek Lane
12425 Cherrycreek Lane, Cerritos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1384 sqft
Live in quiet neighborhood. Great single storey house with 3 bedrooms, 2bath aand a pool. Great summer relaxation with the family. Newly painted inside with a new laminate floor thru-out. Central A/C and Heat.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cerritos
1 Unit Available
13225 Beach Street
13225 Beach Street, Cerritos, CA
13225 Beach Street Available 06/18/20 **COMING SOON GORGEOUS 4 BED / 3 BATH SINGLE STORY HOME WITH POOL*****ATTACHED GARAGE ***** - To Qualify: Credit score must be no less than 650 Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent We will
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
La Mirada
1 Unit Available
14609 Rayfield Drive
14609 Rayfield Drive, La Mirada, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1301 sqft
***Move in Ready 3 bed 2 Bath Home*** - Spacious home located in a great area of La Mirada. This property is in move in condition, and offers a spacious floor plan, attached two car garage and large backyard. Make an appointment today..
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Norwalk
1 Unit Available
13903 Fairford Ave
13903 Fairford Avenue, Norwalk, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1538 sqft
Available 06/17/20 Great large 3BR, 2BA house, corner lot, must see!! - Property Id: 292716 Great 3BR, 2BA house, large family room open to kitchen, laundry room many upgrades, residential location convenient to schools, shopping and freeway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
College Park East
1 Unit Available
4925 Ironwood Ave
4925 Ironwood Avenue, Seal Beach, CA
Available 07/01/20 Great Home in Seal Beach - Property Id: 115331 Great Home in College Park East neighborhood of Seal Beach. The house is a 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath and Den with a 2-Car Garage. Located in the prestigious Los Alamitos School District.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Whittier
1 Unit Available
11159 Corley Drive
11159 Corley Drive, South Whittier, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1272 sqft
11159 Corley Drive Available 06/26/20 Whittier Home - Beautiful, single story home in Whittier. Home is 1272 square feet, this home has 3 bedrooms, one full bath, and 3/4 bath, two car garage and plenty of parking.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1933 Canyon Dr.
1933 North Canyon Drive, Fullerton, CA
Sweet Yellow Home - Beautiful well-maintained two stories 5 bedrooms and 3 baths home in Desirable Sunny Hills neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypress
1 Unit Available
6654 Brewster Court
6654 Brewster Court, Cypress, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2301 sqft
Remodeled Single Family Home in Cypress Village - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is spread out over 2300 Sq. Ft. of living space in the beautiful community of Cypress Village.
