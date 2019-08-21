All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 14417 Mansa Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
14417 Mansa Dr.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

14417 Mansa Dr.

14417 Mansa Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14417 Mansa Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
La Mirada 3 Bedroom Home plus Office - Open and airy 3 bedroom 2 bath La Mirada home with optional 4th bedroom/office/playroom. Open concept living room and dining room with large windows, wood floors and fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Large backyard with covered patio area. Home features AC/heat, 2 car attached garage and laundry room off of kitchen with washer/dryer.

Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/968951?source=marketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Megan.Oates@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5094771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14417 Mansa Dr. have any available units?
14417 Mansa Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14417 Mansa Dr. have?
Some of 14417 Mansa Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14417 Mansa Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
14417 Mansa Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14417 Mansa Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14417 Mansa Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 14417 Mansa Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 14417 Mansa Dr. offers parking.
Does 14417 Mansa Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14417 Mansa Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14417 Mansa Dr. have a pool?
No, 14417 Mansa Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 14417 Mansa Dr. have accessible units?
No, 14417 Mansa Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 14417 Mansa Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14417 Mansa Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14417 Mansa Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14417 Mansa Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles