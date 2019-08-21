14417 Mansa Dr.

Amenities

La Mirada 3 Bedroom Home plus Office - Open and airy 3 bedroom 2 bath La Mirada home with optional 4th bedroom/office/playroom. Open concept living room and dining room with large windows, wood floors and fireplace. Updated kitchen with granite counters and all appliances. Large backyard with covered patio area. Home features AC/heat, 2 car attached garage and laundry room off of kitchen with washer/dryer.



Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/968951?source=marketing and click on Enter Property Yourself. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Megan.Oates@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE5094771)