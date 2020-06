Amenities

12722 Corley Drive Available 07/01/19 3 Bed / 2 Bath House in La Mirada FOR RENT! $2600/month - Three bedroom, two bath local to Biola University, multiple elementary schools, La Mirada High School, shopping centers, parks and recreation.



Requirements:

- Minimum of 600 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

- No pets

- No smoking



