All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Find more places like 721 Starlight Heights Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
721 Starlight Heights Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

721 Starlight Heights Drive

721 Starlight Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Cañada Flintridge
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

721 Starlight Heights Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
La Canada Townhouse in desirable Country Club location. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, golf course and mountain view, fireplace, patio, double attached garage, La Canada Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have any available units?
721 Starlight Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have?
Some of 721 Starlight Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Starlight Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
721 Starlight Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Starlight Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 721 Starlight Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Starlight Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 BedroomsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balcony
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GarageLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts