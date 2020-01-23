Rent Calculator
721 Starlight Heights Drive
721 Starlight Heights Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
721 Starlight Heights Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
La Canada Townhouse in desirable Country Club location. 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, golf course and mountain view, fireplace, patio, double attached garage, La Canada Schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have any available units?
721 Starlight Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
.
What amenities does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have?
Some of 721 Starlight Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 721 Starlight Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
721 Starlight Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Starlight Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge
.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 721 Starlight Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 721 Starlight Heights Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Starlight Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Starlight Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
