4861 Del Monte

This ranch single story home is located on a quiet oak tree-lined street in the Rancho Canada area. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a den that can be used as a third bedroom, a breakfast nook in kitchen and an attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to Paradise Canyon Elementary, La Canada High, JPL and stores. The house has hardwood floors throughout, central air and lovely level front and back yards. Lease includes weekly gardening service and monthly water service up to $30/mo. Absolutely NO smokers but landlords will consider a small pet.