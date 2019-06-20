All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Find more places like 4861 Del Monte.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
4861 Del Monte
Last updated June 20 2019 at 1:47 PM

4861 Del Monte

4861 Del Monte Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Cañada Flintridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4861 Del Monte Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This ranch single story home is located on a quiet oak tree-lined street in the Rancho Canada area. It has 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, a den that can be used as a third bedroom, a breakfast nook in kitchen and an attached 2 car garage. Walking distance to Paradise Canyon Elementary, La Canada High, JPL and stores. The house has hardwood floors throughout, central air and lovely level front and back yards. Lease includes weekly gardening service and monthly water service up to $30/mo. Absolutely NO smokers but landlords will consider a small pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4861 Del Monte have any available units?
4861 Del Monte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 4861 Del Monte have?
Some of 4861 Del Monte's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4861 Del Monte currently offering any rent specials?
4861 Del Monte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4861 Del Monte pet-friendly?
Yes, 4861 Del Monte is pet friendly.
Does 4861 Del Monte offer parking?
Yes, 4861 Del Monte offers parking.
Does 4861 Del Monte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4861 Del Monte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4861 Del Monte have a pool?
No, 4861 Del Monte does not have a pool.
Does 4861 Del Monte have accessible units?
No, 4861 Del Monte does not have accessible units.
Does 4861 Del Monte have units with dishwashers?
No, 4861 Del Monte does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4861 Del Monte have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4861 Del Monte has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 BedroomsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balconies
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GaragesLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts