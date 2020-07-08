4532 Alta Canyada Road

Amenities

Ideally located in La Ca�ada Flintridge sits this charming 1926 traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. The home exudes curb appeal w/ a freshly maintained yard, a large mature Deodar tree, a child's swing, & a curved walkway. As you enter through the red accented front door, the entryway opens into a spacious living room ft. hardwood floors, 9 ft + ceilings, & windows that provide a light & bright atmosphere. The living room leads into the dining room & is ideally situated next to the updated kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinets, quartz countertops, & a dining nook w/ views out towards the garden. Near the rear of the home, there is a step-down family room w/ built-ins & an adjacent office space. The master suite is an oasis w/ its french doors leading to the backyard, bathroom w/ dual vanity, shower/tub combo, & accent lighting. There are 2 addl bdrm w/ hardwood floors & good sized closets. The quiet gardens in the backyard create aperfect setting for indoor/outdoor living at its finest. Addl ft. include a detached 2-car garage, storage, a recently finished basement, & award winning schools. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to lease in the coveted La Ca�ada Flintridge!