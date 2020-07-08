All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Find more places like 4532 Alta Canyada Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
4532 Alta Canyada Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

4532 Alta Canyada Road

4532 Alta Canyada Road · (626) 826-4544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Cañada Flintridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4532 Alta Canyada Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideally located in La Ca�ada Flintridge sits this charming 1926 traditional 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. The home exudes curb appeal w/ a freshly maintained yard, a large mature Deodar tree, a child's swing, & a curved walkway. As you enter through the red accented front door, the entryway opens into a spacious living room ft. hardwood floors, 9 ft + ceilings, & windows that provide a light & bright atmosphere. The living room leads into the dining room & is ideally situated next to the updated kitchen. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinets, quartz countertops, & a dining nook w/ views out towards the garden. Near the rear of the home, there is a step-down family room w/ built-ins & an adjacent office space. The master suite is an oasis w/ its french doors leading to the backyard, bathroom w/ dual vanity, shower/tub combo, & accent lighting. There are 2 addl bdrm w/ hardwood floors & good sized closets. The quiet gardens in the backyard create aperfect setting for indoor/outdoor living at its finest. Addl ft. include a detached 2-car garage, storage, a recently finished basement, & award winning schools. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to lease in the coveted La Ca�ada Flintridge!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Alta Canyada Road have any available units?
4532 Alta Canyada Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4532 Alta Canyada Road have?
Some of 4532 Alta Canyada Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Alta Canyada Road currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Alta Canyada Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Alta Canyada Road pet-friendly?
No, 4532 Alta Canyada Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 4532 Alta Canyada Road offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Alta Canyada Road offers parking.
Does 4532 Alta Canyada Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4532 Alta Canyada Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Alta Canyada Road have a pool?
No, 4532 Alta Canyada Road does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Alta Canyada Road have accessible units?
No, 4532 Alta Canyada Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Alta Canyada Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4532 Alta Canyada Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4532 Alta Canyada Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4532 Alta Canyada Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4532 Alta Canyada Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 BedroomsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balconies
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GaragesLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity