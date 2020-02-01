4515 El Camino Corto

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Located on a quiet street just above Foothill Blvd, this charming, comfortable 3-bed, 2-bath single-story home is a wonderful place to enjoy La Canada living. Home features a lovely living room with fireplace, family room with easy kitchen and backyard access, hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen and baths, dual pane windows, central air and heat, formal dining, and a breakfast nook. The large front lawn and the porch is welcoming and the spacious backyard provides a great place for entertaining family and guests. Award winning La Canada schools.