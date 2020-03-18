4441 Alta Canyada Road

Amenities

This charming 3-BR/2-BA home has been remodeled and is available for lease in the award winning La Canada Unified School District. The house features completely renovated bathrooms and kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, new central heating and air system, new dual pane windows, and laminate hardwood floors throughout. Conveniently located in the center of town with quick access to shopping, hospital, movies, Descanso Gardens and freeways. This property has two single family homes on the lot and is located at the rear of the property.