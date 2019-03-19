214 Mero Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage elevator fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator garage

Well loved and inviting home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of a desirable city of La Canada. This two story, 5 bed, 3 bath home features a main floor consisting of 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, a living room that is brightened with natural light and a fireplace, a spacious family room, large dining area with a balcony and a sunny kitchen with a breakfast bar. There is also an elevator located in the family room that leads downstairs to 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a sprawling den with built in shelves that opens to a backyard with a covered patio perfect for outdoor recreation and entertainment. The home also features dual pane windows and an attached 2 car garage. Other features are a great location in a family friendly neighborhood, connected sewer, and is conveniently located near Paradise Canyon elementary school and La Canada high school.