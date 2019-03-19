All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
214 Mero Lane
214 Mero Lane

Location

214 Mero Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
garage
Well loved and inviting home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of a desirable city of La Canada. This two story, 5 bed, 3 bath home features a main floor consisting of 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, a living room that is brightened with natural light and a fireplace, a spacious family room, large dining area with a balcony and a sunny kitchen with a breakfast bar. There is also an elevator located in the family room that leads downstairs to 2 additional bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and a sprawling den with built in shelves that opens to a backyard with a covered patio perfect for outdoor recreation and entertainment. The home also features dual pane windows and an attached 2 car garage. Other features are a great location in a family friendly neighborhood, connected sewer, and is conveniently located near Paradise Canyon elementary school and La Canada high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Mero Lane have any available units?
214 Mero Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 214 Mero Lane have?
Some of 214 Mero Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Mero Lane currently offering any rent specials?
214 Mero Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Mero Lane pet-friendly?
No, 214 Mero Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 214 Mero Lane offer parking?
Yes, 214 Mero Lane offers parking.
Does 214 Mero Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Mero Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Mero Lane have a pool?
No, 214 Mero Lane does not have a pool.
Does 214 Mero Lane have accessible units?
No, 214 Mero Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Mero Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Mero Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Mero Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Mero Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
