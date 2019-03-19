2118 Tondolea Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Incredibly Spacious La Canada House- 2 bed/2 bath w/ additional Family Room! - Gorgeous and sizable 1810 sqft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home is located in a quiet and established La Canada neighborhood. This home boasts a wonderful floor plan and the a well appointed kitchen which flows into both the dining room as well as the den/family room which overlooks the back patio. Hardwood floors can be found throughout the home which also contains a laundry area plus a 2 car garage. Also featured is a wonderful brick back yard and porch area for entertaining. Additionally, this home is located in a convenient location and is close to the Montrose shopping district with an overflow of restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops banks and markets. This one you have to see to believe!



For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.

Application & Credit Check Required

$35 Application Fee

Security Deposit $4,000.00

BRE Lic: 01880790



(RLNE2550593)