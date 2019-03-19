All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2118 Tondolea Ln

2118 Tondolea Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2118 Tondolea Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredibly Spacious La Canada House- 2 bed/2 bath w/ additional Family Room! - Gorgeous and sizable 1810 sqft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath single family home is located in a quiet and established La Canada neighborhood. This home boasts a wonderful floor plan and the a well appointed kitchen which flows into both the dining room as well as the den/family room which overlooks the back patio. Hardwood floors can be found throughout the home which also contains a laundry area plus a 2 car garage. Also featured is a wonderful brick back yard and porch area for entertaining. Additionally, this home is located in a convenient location and is close to the Montrose shopping district with an overflow of restaurants, boutiques, coffee shops banks and markets. This one you have to see to believe!

For inquiries please contact (818) 369-7436.
Application & Credit Check Required
$35 Application Fee
Security Deposit $4,000.00
BRE Lic: 01880790

(RLNE2550593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2118 Tondolea Ln have any available units?
2118 Tondolea Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 2118 Tondolea Ln have?
Some of 2118 Tondolea Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2118 Tondolea Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2118 Tondolea Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2118 Tondolea Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2118 Tondolea Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2118 Tondolea Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2118 Tondolea Ln offers parking.
Does 2118 Tondolea Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2118 Tondolea Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2118 Tondolea Ln have a pool?
No, 2118 Tondolea Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2118 Tondolea Ln have accessible units?
No, 2118 Tondolea Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2118 Tondolea Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2118 Tondolea Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2118 Tondolea Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2118 Tondolea Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
