201 MARINERS VIEW Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Come home to your private retreat on a beautiful street in La Ca~ada. Get away from the hustle and bustle of city life while still enjoying city views. This spacious 5 bedroom / 3 bath home has room for everyone. The two-story house includes a 2 car attached garage and washer & dryer. Entertain on the massive patio with a built-in fire pit, including a private backyard up against an animal preserve. La Ca~ada is the #1 school district in California, highly valued by parents and students throughout Los Angeles. Access to private pool and tennis courts only available to community members. Pets welcome with pet deposit, pet rent and will need to go through pet verification process. Subject to agreement by the owner.