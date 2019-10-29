All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:07 PM

201 MARINERS VIEW Street

201 Mariners View Lane · No Longer Available
La Cañada Flintridge
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
3 Bedrooms
Location

201 Mariners View Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Come home to your private retreat on a beautiful street in La Ca~ada. Get away from the hustle and bustle of city life while still enjoying city views. This spacious 5 bedroom / 3 bath home has room for everyone. The two-story house includes a 2 car attached garage and washer & dryer. Entertain on the massive patio with a built-in fire pit, including a private backyard up against an animal preserve. La Ca~ada is the #1 school district in California, highly valued by parents and students throughout Los Angeles. Access to private pool and tennis courts only available to community members. Pets welcome with pet deposit, pet rent and will need to go through pet verification process. Subject to agreement by the owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 MARINERS VIEW Street have any available units?
201 MARINERS VIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 201 MARINERS VIEW Street have?
Some of 201 MARINERS VIEW Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 MARINERS VIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 MARINERS VIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 MARINERS VIEW Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 MARINERS VIEW Street is pet friendly.
Does 201 MARINERS VIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 201 MARINERS VIEW Street offers parking.
Does 201 MARINERS VIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 MARINERS VIEW Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 MARINERS VIEW Street have a pool?
Yes, 201 MARINERS VIEW Street has a pool.
Does 201 MARINERS VIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 201 MARINERS VIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 MARINERS VIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 MARINERS VIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 MARINERS VIEW Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 MARINERS VIEW Street does not have units with air conditioning.
