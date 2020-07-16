4083 AVE BLEDSOE

Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated stainless steel

Gorgeous updated home on large corner lot in the heart of Culver City. Complete with new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Four spacious bedrooms, 2 full updated bathrooms, living room, dining and over sized family room with french doors out to the landscaped back yard. Laundry hookups inside. The private back yard is terrific for entertaining, beautiful orange tree, awning, and new sod. Culver City schools, near freeways, shopping, restaurants and transportation.