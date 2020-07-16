All apartments in Kern County
4083 AVE BLEDSOE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM

4083 AVE BLEDSOE

4083 Eve Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4083 Eve Street, Kern County, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous updated home on large corner lot in the heart of Culver City. Complete with new flooring, fresh paint, new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Four spacious bedrooms, 2 full updated bathrooms, living room, dining and over sized family room with french doors out to the landscaped back yard. Laundry hookups inside. The private back yard is terrific for entertaining, beautiful orange tree, awning, and new sod. Culver City schools, near freeways, shopping, restaurants and transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4083 AVE BLEDSOE have any available units?
4083 AVE BLEDSOE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kern County, CA.
What amenities does 4083 AVE BLEDSOE have?
Some of 4083 AVE BLEDSOE's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4083 AVE BLEDSOE currently offering any rent specials?
4083 AVE BLEDSOE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4083 AVE BLEDSOE pet-friendly?
No, 4083 AVE BLEDSOE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kern County.
Does 4083 AVE BLEDSOE offer parking?
Yes, 4083 AVE BLEDSOE offers parking.
Does 4083 AVE BLEDSOE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4083 AVE BLEDSOE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4083 AVE BLEDSOE have a pool?
No, 4083 AVE BLEDSOE does not have a pool.
Does 4083 AVE BLEDSOE have accessible units?
No, 4083 AVE BLEDSOE does not have accessible units.
Does 4083 AVE BLEDSOE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4083 AVE BLEDSOE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4083 AVE BLEDSOE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4083 AVE BLEDSOE does not have units with air conditioning.
