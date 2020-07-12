Apartment List
121 Apartments for rent in Indio, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indio apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
84453 Passagio Lago Way
84453 Passagio Lago Way, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2680 sqft
Newly Built 4 Bedroom Home in Terra Lago! - Rare opportunity to rent a brand new 4 Bedroom in Vistas at Terra Lago. This home is Plan 2680 residence and offers 4 beds, 4.5 baths plus loft.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
82600 Chino Canyon Drive
82600 Chino Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1623 sqft
Come enjoy easy desert living in this lovely Monaco floor plan that can only be found at Trilogy Polo Club. The home has an open floor plan with great room, large dining area, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and separate den/office.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
49644 Redford Way
49644 Redford Way, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2044 sqft
A very nice turnkey home all ready to go. 2 bedrooms, Master has a king bed and the 2nd bedroom has a queen bed. This home has an office that has been used a bedroom with a king bed but does not have a closet.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
49577 Lewis Road
49577 Lewis Road, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1853 sqft
Indian Palms CC- Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, sits on a beautiful lot with views of a greenbelt featuring waterfalls and ponds and stream. Enter through the gated court yard with a patio table and chairs with a fountain.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
51899 Le Grand Court
51899 Le Grand Ct, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1622 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available Starting November 1, 2020. December - May $5,000 per month. Newly Constructed TURNKEY FURNISHED Affirm Model (2BR/2BA + Den/Office | 1,622 Sq. Ft.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda
80398 Avenida Santa Belinda, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1571 sqft
AGE 55 or better community. Available for move in NOW . Clean 2 bedroom home- den - 2 bath - remodeled kitchen and baths - 2 car attached garage Sun City is a 55 and older community.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Lakes
48255 Monroe Street
48255 Monroe Street, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
716 sqft
LEASED 12/10/19-4/5/20 **Charming (2) story Loft Model condo...sleeping area is upstairs with full bath + dressing area & (2) closets. There is a 1/2 bath downstairs. Galley kitchen has NEW dishwasher, newer gas stove & microwave.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Talavera
37488 Waveney Street
37488 Waveney Street, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3005 sqft
Beautiful large home in Talavera ready to be moved in on August 05, 2020. This beautiful home features 4 bedroom 3 baths, open floor plan, family room with fireplace. Huge kitchen with plenty of cabinets.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
82242 Odlum Drive
82242 Odlum Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1402 sqft
Seasonal Rental...Turnkey. Very comfortable two bedroom with den. Sofa sleeper in den. Two full baths, washer/dryer, covered parking. End unit right on the golf course. Close to clubhouse.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
82145 Valencia Avenue, Apt 2
82145 Valencia Avenue, Indio, CA
1 Bedroom
$995
500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice One bedroom in Indio! - More pictures coming soon. Unit has been completely renovated with new kitchen, new paint, new bathroom. Unit features tile floor throughout and a spacious walk in closet.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
81968 Avenida Bienvenida
81968 Avenida Bienvenida, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1488 sqft
Indio Sun City Shadow Hills - Serrente Model - Turnkey Furnished - ANNUAL LEASE term available beginning Sept 25, 2020.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Shadow Hills
83395 Long Cove Drive
83395 Long Cove Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2035 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Location Location Location! This spacious beautiful home is a 4 bed/3 bath located in the gated community of Shadow Hills in Indio. Light and bright kitchen is open to the family room.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
50715 Monterey Canyon Drive
50715 Monterey Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1622 sqft
(Booked November 2020 - March 2021) This Newly Constructed Beautifully Furnished Turnkey Affirm model at Trilogy Polo Club is available now. The home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a den that is fully furnished as a third bedroom.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
82642 Sky View Lane
82642 Sky View Lane, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2005 sqft
Completely remodeled 2 bedroom plus den and 2 3/4 baths at Royal Vista in the guard-gated community of Indian Palms Country Club.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive
80193 Royal Birkdale Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1707 sqft
Heritage Palms CC - 55+ community -Available for Jan. Feb. March, April for $3000 ( 6 month rental minimum per HOA)mo. Also available 12 month lease for $2000 month.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
The Bridge At Jefferson
80076 Bridgeport Drive
80076 Bridgeport Drive, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2746 sqft
THIS HOME HAS BEEN LEASED UNTIL APRIL 30th 2021. The Monthly Lease amount has been REDUCED to $3900 per month.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
49708 Pacino Street
49708 Pacino Street, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2079 sqft
Beautiful FULLY Furnished Indian Palms Country Club Home. This home offers a great open floor plan with 3 bedrooms plus den and 2 full baths, Chefs kitchen with long island bar, living room with a cozy fireplace and a large size dining room.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
82698 Odlum Dr
82698 Odlum Drive, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1833 sqft
Fully Furnished Private Pool and Spa Covered Patio Outdoor Fireplace and Dining Direct Golf Course Access Updated Kitchen Designated Laundry Room Full Master Bath and Soaker Tub Gated Community with 24 hour Security Call Marc directly@3109860768

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Indian Palms Country Club
82390 Grant Dr
82390 Grant Drive, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1507 sqft
The entire home was remodeled from top to bottom inside. Opening walls in the all white kitchen and living room with the intention of giving a massive open-concept space upon entry. The focal point being a floor to ceiling stone-faced fireplace.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Sun City Shadow Hills
81211 Camino Lampazos
81211 Camino Lampazos, Indio, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1756 sqft
Almost new 2014 model on Golf Course with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Open plan with large kitchen island and dining area looking out on golf course. Great looking engineered flooring throughout. Nice touches of slab granite on sinks.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Estacio
48841 Via Estacio
48841 Via Estacio, Indio, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2391 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in Quiet Gated community close to Golf, Shopping and Markets. Great Room floor plan with 2 Master Suites and an additional 2 guest Bedrooms. 3 full Bathrooms and a separate Den.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
82435 Murray Canyon Drive
82435 Murray Canyon Dr, Indio, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1623 sqft
Seasonal Rental Available September-December 2020. Booked January - March 2021 Season.
Results within 1 mile of Indio
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Mirabella
40300 Washington St, Bermuda Dunes, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,332
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
887 sqft
Upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartment homes with new cabinets and counters, track lighting, designer flooring, and more. Located close to San Jacinto and Santa Rosa Mountain Ranges. On-site fitness center, two sparkling pools.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Bermuda Golf Club Estates
79830 Ryan Way
79830 Ryan Way, Bermuda Dunes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
3146 sqft
You don't want to miss this sprawling pool house on a golf course! Enjoy your enormous patio over looking the greens, or glide through the house to the back yard private pool and spa! Tile floors, huge open and updated kitchen with sitting nook,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Indio, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indio apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

