82956 Spirit Mountain Drive

Gorgeous 2-story corner-lot home located in the 55+ designated area at Trilogy at the Polo Club! A beautiful, open kitchen w/granite slab countertops with breakfast bar, lots of storage and a sunny dining nook. Gas fireplace with electronic ignition in family room. Formal living & dining rooms plus a den and full bath on on main floor. A spacious additional family room/bonus room offers a central entertainment area on the 2nd floor. You'll find 3 additional guest rooms, full bath with dual vanities upstairs plus a wonderful Master Suite featuring double door entry, dual vanities, walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, make-up vanity and huge walk-in closet. Covered rear patio offers stunning mountain views and plenty of privacy! Long-term lease. Club benefits included (non-negotiable) in lease amount. Gardener and HOA fees paid by landlord. A LOT of home at a steal for the active 55+ family.