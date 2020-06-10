All apartments in Indio
82956 Spirit Mountain Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:26 PM

82956 Spirit Mountain Drive

82956 Spirit Mountain Drive · (760) 250-8986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

82956 Spirit Mountain Drive, Indio, CA 92201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3223 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2-story corner-lot home located in the 55+ designated area at Trilogy at the Polo Club! A beautiful, open kitchen w/granite slab countertops with breakfast bar, lots of storage and a sunny dining nook. Gas fireplace with electronic ignition in family room. Formal living & dining rooms plus a den and full bath on on main floor. A spacious additional family room/bonus room offers a central entertainment area on the 2nd floor. You'll find 3 additional guest rooms, full bath with dual vanities upstairs plus a wonderful Master Suite featuring double door entry, dual vanities, walk-in shower, separate soaking tub, make-up vanity and huge walk-in closet. Covered rear patio offers stunning mountain views and plenty of privacy! Long-term lease. Club benefits included (non-negotiable) in lease amount. Gardener and HOA fees paid by landlord. A LOT of home at a steal for the active 55+ family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive have any available units?
82956 Spirit Mountain Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive have?
Some of 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
82956 Spirit Mountain Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive offer parking?
No, 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive does not offer parking.
Does 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive have a pool?
No, 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive have accessible units?
No, 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 82956 Spirit Mountain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
