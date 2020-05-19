All apartments in Indio
80257 Avenida Linda Vista
80257 Avenida Linda Vista

80257 Avenida Linda Vista
Location

80257 Avenida Linda Vista, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the Desert lifestyle at Sun City Shadow Hills. Lease this turnkey property and enjoy all the amenities that this over 55 community has to offer. The community features 2 clubhouses, pools, golf, tennis, pickle ball, restaurants, and numerous social clubs. Maybe you would like to relax on your very private patio with an outside TV, hot tub, and complete barbecue kitchen! This fully furnished property features 2 bedrooms, and a den with a leather chair that opens into a hide a bed. There is a built in wall in the living room that features a widescreen TV and an electric fireplace! The spacious master bedroom also has a small electric fireplace. Come lease this property and experience all that the Desert has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80257 Avenida Linda Vista have any available units?
80257 Avenida Linda Vista has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80257 Avenida Linda Vista have?
Some of 80257 Avenida Linda Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80257 Avenida Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
80257 Avenida Linda Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80257 Avenida Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 80257 Avenida Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 80257 Avenida Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 80257 Avenida Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 80257 Avenida Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80257 Avenida Linda Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80257 Avenida Linda Vista have a pool?
Yes, 80257 Avenida Linda Vista has a pool.
Does 80257 Avenida Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 80257 Avenida Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 80257 Avenida Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80257 Avenida Linda Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 80257 Avenida Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 80257 Avenida Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
