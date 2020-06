Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar fire pit pool pool table hot tub

Great backyard Oasis with a beautiful pool and spa and fire pit. Over 4000 sf on 1/2 acre 6 bedroom 4 bathrooms with a very open floor plan. Great home for family gatherings or for fun times during he world famous Coachella fest and stagecoach music festivals. The home has a pool table, games, and bikes. Its close to shops, coffee bar,places to eat, golf pretty much anything you may need. Great Big comfortable home for you family and friends call me to see it today.