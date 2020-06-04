40446 Corte Santa Irene

Amenities
Shadow Hills Executive Upscale Adult Golf Course Community. (55 +) .3 bedrooms plus hobby room. Great room, Master suite with walk-in closet, Master bath with separate tub and shower, Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & eating nook. 2 car garage plus golf cart parking. Quiet end of cul-de-sac. 18 Hole Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Executive Golf Course, Putting course, 3 pools ( one indoors) and spa, Clubs, Guard-Gated Community,Card Room, Controlled Access, 2 Gyms/Ex Room, bocci ball, basketball, Lakes and much more. Adult Summer-Camp! Neutral paint and carpeting. Super clean. Ready to go!