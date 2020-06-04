40446 Corte Santa Irene

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Shadow Hills Executive Upscale Adult Golf Course Community. (55 +) .3 bedrooms plus hobby room. Great room, Master suite with walk-in closet, Master bath with separate tub and shower, Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & eating nook. 2 car garage plus golf cart parking. Quiet end of cul-de-sac. 18 Hole Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Executive Golf Course, Putting course, 3 pools ( one indoors) and spa, Clubs, Guard-Gated Community,Card Room, Controlled Access, 2 Gyms/Ex Room, bocci ball, basketball, Lakes and much more. Adult Summer-Camp! Neutral paint and carpeting. Super clean. Ready to go!