Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:44 PM

40446 Corte Santa Irene

40446 Corte Santa Irene · (949) 422-2551
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40446 Corte Santa Irene, Indio, CA 92203
Sun City Shadow Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2147 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Shadow Hills Executive Upscale Adult Golf Course Community. (55 +) .3 bedrooms plus hobby room. Great room, Master suite with walk-in closet, Master bath with separate tub and shower, Kitchen with island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances & eating nook. 2 car garage plus golf cart parking. Quiet end of cul-de-sac. 18 Hole Golf Course, Tennis Courts, Pickleball Courts, Executive Golf Course, Putting course, 3 pools ( one indoors) and spa, Clubs, Guard-Gated Community,Card Room, Controlled Access, 2 Gyms/Ex Room, bocci ball, basketball, Lakes and much more. Adult Summer-Camp! Neutral paint and carpeting. Super clean. Ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40446 Corte Santa Irene have any available units?
40446 Corte Santa Irene has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40446 Corte Santa Irene have?
Some of 40446 Corte Santa Irene's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40446 Corte Santa Irene currently offering any rent specials?
40446 Corte Santa Irene isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40446 Corte Santa Irene pet-friendly?
No, 40446 Corte Santa Irene is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indio.
Does 40446 Corte Santa Irene offer parking?
Yes, 40446 Corte Santa Irene does offer parking.
Does 40446 Corte Santa Irene have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40446 Corte Santa Irene does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40446 Corte Santa Irene have a pool?
Yes, 40446 Corte Santa Irene has a pool.
Does 40446 Corte Santa Irene have accessible units?
No, 40446 Corte Santa Irene does not have accessible units.
Does 40446 Corte Santa Irene have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40446 Corte Santa Irene has units with dishwashers.
Does 40446 Corte Santa Irene have units with air conditioning?
No, 40446 Corte Santa Irene does not have units with air conditioning.
