Last updated July 12 2020

135 Apartments for rent in Indian Wells, CA with parking

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
75179 Kiowa Drive
75179 Kiowa Drive, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2399 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 3 bath condo in the quiet community of Dorado Villas. Southern exposure with beautiful views of the mountains in the city of Indian Wells.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
76795 Robin Drive
76795 Robin Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1776 sqft
Back on the market! Wonderful, spacious, 2 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished Sandpiper condo in Indian Wells Country Club.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
45315 Vista Santa Rosa
45315 Vista Santa Rosa, Indian Wells, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2208 sqft
This property located behind a guard gate brings all the benefits of being an Indian Wells resident at a great price! Enjoy outside living as you enjoy your back patio just a few steps away from the community pool with lush landscaping, built in BBQ

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
45420 Delgado Drive
45420 Delgado Drive, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
2546 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath condo conveniently located in beautiful Indian Wells Country Club. This popular Bergheer floor plan has two master bedroom suites, one with king bed, fireplace and sitting area, another with queen bed and private bath.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
46634 Mountain Cove Drive Drive
46634 Mountain Cove Dr, Indian Wells, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1464 sqft
****Your perfect vacation home in the desert! Located in Indian Wells behind the gates of Mountain Cove with stunning views of the golf course and mountains! Pool is just steps away to make this your best summer/winter yet! 2 bed/ 2 bath 2 car
Results within 1 mile of Indian Wells
Verified

Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
Mediterra
43100 Palm Royale Dr, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and private patios. Swimming pool and fitness center. Clubhouse for entertaining guests. Secure garage. Pet-friendly community for cats and dogs.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52040 Avenida Alvarado
52040 Avenida Alvarado, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1446 sqft
Beautiful remodeled property - home that feels brand new! Many custom finishes throughout and accented with a pool and entertainment patio, unobstructed mountain views. Large kitchen and granite counters and pantry.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
78489 Magenta Drive
78489 Magenta Drive, La Quinta, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
763 sqft
Golfer's Paradise- well even if you are not a Golfer, you will sure love the views! Perched high above course and water feature with western and northern Mountain Views.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
45245 Seeley Drive
45245 Seeley Drive, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Beautiful remodeled condo in La Quinta Desert Villas, with two master suites, walking distance to the Tennis Gardens and restaurants.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Indian Ridge Cpountry Club
459 Falcon View Circle
459 Falcon View Circle, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,700
2182 sqft
LEASED FOR THE 2020-2021 SEASON. South Lake View Acacia 4 ! Available for the 2020-2021 Season (3 month minimum lease). Ideally located on a cul-de-sac in Indian Ridge CC, just a few doors down from one of the many community pools/spas.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43922 Warner Trail
43922 Warner Trail, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2137 sqft
Three bedroom pool home featuring expanded large family room. Open living and dining kitchen concept featuring a refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, built-in microwave, plenty storage, kitchen island and bay windows perfect for breakfast nook.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52950 Avenida Rubio
52950 Avenida Rubio, La Quinta, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1364 sqft
Rare opportunity to rent a 4 Bedroom in La Quinta Cove! This home has been tastefully renovated with new interior design.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
52575 Avenida Velasco
52575 Avenida Velasco, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1403 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
48216 Vista De Nopal
48216 Vista De Nopal, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1562 sqft
Unfurnished Long Term Lease in gated community. Spacious two bedroom home located in a beautifully landscaped, gated community with pools, spas, tennis, lake and more.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53325 Avenida Ramirez
53325 Avenida Ramirez, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1377 sqft
This is the one you've been waiting for! Located in desirable La Quinta Cove featuring spectacular mountain views!! Conveniently close to Eisenhower Park and only a short drive from La Quinta Civic Center Park featuring water features, a walking

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Desert Breezes
43530 Via Badalona
43530 Via Badalona, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1536 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home with a beautiful Backyard and mountain views. This home has lots of light, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace in the living room and beautiful furnishings throughout the home.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
413 Tava Lane
413 Tava Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1288 sqft
Now available! Great opportunity for this 2 bedroom plus den/office in the heart of Palm Desert. Tile flooring downstairs. Granite kitchen counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans. Private patio. Double car garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Palma Village Groves
74105 De Anza Way
74105 De Anza Way, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1232 sqft
The Property has an enormous backyard with ample room for a Pool and Spa along with great mountain views.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
78335 Scarlet Court
78335 Scarlet Court, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
Enjoy exceptional fairway and mountain views from the patio of this lower end unit condo. Morning sun can be enjoyed all year with the eastern exposure. This end unit is light and bright.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
South Palm Desert
74217 Fairway Drive
74217 Fairway Drive, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Adorable South Palm Desert charmer! 3 bedroom/2 Bath open floor concept. All living room windows expose a gorgeous view of a backyard oasis, complete with a Spanish water fountain. Newer A/C and pool equipment.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
279 Tava Lane Lane
279 Tava Lane, Palm Desert, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
965 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bath located in the gated Mountain View on the quite interior green belt. private courtyard patio with European feel to enjoy your morning coffee and out door dinning. Upgraded condo with lots of built-ins. has a two car garage.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Santa Carmelita at Vale La Quinta
53720 Avenida Madero
53720 Avenida Madero, La Quinta, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1725 sqft
$7,500 October - May and $5,000 June - September. Amazing South Western Views from this Modern New Construction Home that sits on an oversized lot in La Quinta Cove.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
Palma Village Groves
44842 Ramona Avenue
44842 Ramona Avenue, Palm Desert, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1778 sqft
Palm Desert - great area! Nestled in a private driveway - with great shade tree and front an back yards - this home has new carpet, new paint, great landscaping and great location.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
48612 Paseo Tarazo
48612 Paseo Tarazo, La Quinta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1562 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home in the guard gated lake community of Laguna de la Paz. Tastefully furnished for your seasonal stay. Both the living room and master bedroom open to the large private patio with mountain views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Indian Wells, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Indian Wells apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

